TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Thursday, April 20
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Minnesota at Boston
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at NY Yankees (Joined in Progress) OR Colorado at Philadelphia (6:30 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs OR Colorado at Philadelphia (6:30 p.m.)
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at San Francisco OR San Diego at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, Game 3
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Sacramento at Golden State, Game 3
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 2
7:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at New Jersey, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 2
10 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Winnipeg at Vegas, Game 2
LOCAL SPORTS
GIRLS SOCCER — Traverse City Central at Traverse City West, 6:45p; Gaylord at Bay City John Glenn, 7p; Petoskey at Cadillac, 6:45p; Grayling at Harbor Springs, 5p;
BASEBALL — Traverse City West at Manistee, 4p; Traverse City Christian varsity v. Traverse City West JV, 4:15p; Kalkaska at Benzie Central, 4:15p; Harbor Light Christian at Boyne Falls, 4p; Bear Lake at Buckley, 4:15p; Ellsworth at Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian, 4p; Rudyard at Charlevoix, 4:30p; Boyne City at Gaylord, 4:15p; Houghton Lake at Grayling, 4:30p; Marion at Manistee Catholic Central, 4:15p; Brethren at Glen Lake, 4:15p; Mesick at Mason County Eastern, 4:15p; Harrison at McBain, 4:15p; Sault Ste. Marie at Petoskey, 4p; Harbor Springs at Suttons Bay, 4:15p
SOFTBALL — Kingsley at Traverse City West, 4p; Traverse City Christian at Elk Rapids, 4:15p; Kalkaska at Benzie Central, 4:15p; Mackinaw City, Petoskey at Boyne City, 4:30p/5:30p; Harbor Light Christian at Boyne Falls, 4p; Bear Lake at Buckley, 4:15p; Ludington at Cadillac, 4p; Rudyard at Charlevoix, 4:30; Houghton Lake at Grayling, 4:30p; Brethren at Glen Lake, 4:15p; Lake City at Marion, 4:15p; Mesick at Mason County Eastern, 4:15p; Harrison at McBain, 4:15p; Ludington at Onekama, 4:15p; Harbor Springs at Suttons Bay, 4:15p
GIRLS TENNIS — Traverse City Christian varsity at Traverse City Central JV, 4p;
TRACK & FIELD — Bellaire, Boyne City, Central Lake, Forest Area, Harbor Springs at Inland Lakes Bulldog Invite, 3:30p
