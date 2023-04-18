TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Wednesday, April 19

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The WSOB Shark Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m./6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

BSD — Cleveland at Detroit

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at St. Louis OR Tampa Bay at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox OR NY Mets at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Minnesota at Boston

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers at Memphis, Game 2

9 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Milwaukee, Game 2

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Denver, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders at Carolina, Game 2

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Boston, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 2

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Bayern Munich, Quarterfinal, Leg 2

10 p.m.

TBS — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, Glendale, Ariz.

RADIO

1 p.m. — MLB, Cleveland at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BASEBALL — Traverse City St. Francis at Traverse City Central, 4:15p; Hillman at Gaylord St. Mary, 4p

SOFTBALL — Gaylord at Bay City Western, 4p; Hillman at Gaylord St. Mary, 4p

TRACK & FIELD — Gaylord at Traverse City Central, 4p; Cadillac at Traverse City West, 4p; Frankfort, Leland, Suttons Bay at Benzie Central, 4:15p; Buckley, Glen Lake, Onekama at Kingsley, 4:15p; Manistee Catholic Central, Mesick at Brethren, 4:15p; Petoskey v. Alpena at Thunder Bay Junior High School, 4p

GIRLS TENNIS — Traverse City Central at Midland Dow quad, 10a; Fremont at Manistee, 4p

BOYS GOLF — Manistee at Muskegon Orchard View, 3:30p

GIRLS SOCCER — Glen Lake at Buckley, 5p; Manistee at Fremont, 6:15p; Clare at Grayling, 5p; Kingsley at Suttons Bay, 5p

