Weather Alert

...Snow showers and Gusty Winds Creating Reduced Visibility... Snow showers, combined with gusty northwest winds, will create areas of low visibility overnight. Brief but rapid drops in visibility to less than 1 mile are likely in some areas. Roads may become slush covered and slick in spots, especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses, and across the higher elevations. If traveling overnight, slow down and be prepared for areas of reduced visibility and possibly slick roads. Snow showers will continue into Tuesday morning.