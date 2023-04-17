TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Tuesday, April 18
BOWLING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The WSOB Scorpion Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Louisville at Indiana
7 p.m.
SECN — Samford at Auburn
8 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia St. at Georgia Tech
BTN — Creighton at Nebraska
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ACCN — James Madison at Virginia
BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan
PAC-12N — Portland St. at Oregon
8:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Portland St. at Oregon
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BSD — Cleveland at Detroit (game 1)
4:30 p.m.
BSD — Cleveland at Detroit (game 2)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Minnesota at Boston
10 p.m.
TBS — NY Mets at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Boston, Game 2
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: New York at Cleveland, Game 2
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at New Jersey, Game 1
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 1
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Winnipeg at Vegas, Game 1
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 1
RADIO
1 p.m. — MLB, Cleveland at Detroit (game 1), FM-101.1/AM-1210
4:30 p.m. — MLB, Cleveland at Detroit (game 2), FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BASEBALL — Traverse City Christian at Bear Lake, 4:15p; Lake City at Beaverton, 4p; Charlevoix at Benzie Central, 4:15p; Gaylord at Gladwin, 4p; Buckley at Kingsley, 4:15p; Muskegon Orchard View at Manistee, 4p; Frankfort at Glen Lake, 4:15p; McBain at Marion, 4:15p; Onekama at Suttons Bay, 4:15p
SOFTBALL — Traverse City Christian at Bear Lake, 4:15p; Kalkaska at Traverse City Central, 4:15p; Lake City at Beaverton, 4p; Charlevoix at Benzie Central, 4:15p; Cadillac at Greenville, 4:15p; Buckley at Kingsley, 4:15p; Muskegon Orchard View at Manistee, 4p; Frankfort at Glen Lake, 4:15p; Onekama at Suttons Bay, 4:15p
GIRLS TENNIS — Cadillac at Traverse City Central at Traverse City East Middle, 4p
BOYS GOLF — Bear Lake at Pentwater, 4p
LACROSSE — Sault Ste. Marie at Petoskey, 6p
GIRLS SOCCER — Harbor Springs at Cadillac, 5p; Boyne City at Gaylord, 6:45p; Brethren at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5p
TRACK & FIELD — Manistee at Ludington, 4p; Boyne City, Charlevoix, Harbor Springs at Kalkaska, 4:30p; Central Lake, Forest Area at Bellaire, 4p
