TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Monday, April 17
MARATHON
8:30 a.m.
ESPN — The 127th Boston Marathon: From Boston
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Boston
6:30 p.m.
BSD — Cleveland at Detroit
7 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Dodgers OR Atlanta at San Diego (9:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, Game 2
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Sacramento, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders at Carolina, Game 1
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Boston, Game 1
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 1
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 1
RADIO
6:30 — MLB, Cleveland at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BASEBALL — Boyne Falls at Alanson, 4p; Onaway at Bellaire, 4p; Inland Lakes at Boyne City, 4:30p; Mason County Eastern at Brethren, 4:15p; Mancelona at Central Lake, 4p; Rudyard at East Jordan, 4p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Forest Area, 4p; Cheboygan at Gaylord, 4:15p; Pellston at Gaylord St. Mary, 4p; McBain at Grayling, 4:30p; Manton at Harbor Springs, 4p; Ellsworth at Harbor Light Christian, 4p; Elk Rapids at Kingsley, 4:15p; Manistee Catholic Central at Mesick, 4:30p; Petoskey at Ogemaw Heights, 6p
SOFTBALL — Traverse City West at Kalkaska, 4:30p; Traverse City St. Francis at Evart, 4:15p; Boyne Falls at Alanson, 4p; Onaway at Bellaire, 4p; Inland Lakes at Boyne City, 4:30p; Mason County Eastern at Brethren, 4:15p; Mancelona at Central Lake, 4p; Rudyard at East Jordan, 4p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Forest Area, 4:15p; Pellston at Gaylord St. Mary, 4p; McBain at Grayling 4:30p; Ellsworth at Harbor Light Christian, 4p; Elk Rapids at Kingsley, 4:15p; Petoskey at Ogemaw Heights, 6p;
GIRLS SOCCER — Traverse City St. Francis at Charlevoix, 5p; Leland at Benzie Central, 5p; Boyne City at Cheboygan, 5p; Grayling at Elk Rapids, 5p; Suttons Bay at Glen Lake, 5p; Manistee at Muskegon Orchard View, 6:45p; Kingsley at Reed City, 5p
BOYS GOLF — Manistee, Manistee Catholic Central at Shelby, 12:30p
GIRLS TENNIS — Manistee at North Muskegon, 4p;
