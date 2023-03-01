TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Thursday, March 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Michigan at Illinois

ESPN2 — Wichita St. at Houston

ESPNU — UCF at Temple

FS1 — Rutgers at Minnesota

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at North Texas

9 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona St. at UCLA

ESPN2 — Memphis at SMU

ESPNU — Norfolk St. at Howard

FS1 — Purdue at Wisconsin

11 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Southern Cal

ESPNU — Washington St. at Washington

FS1 — California at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Florida St., Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.

12 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Missouri vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

12:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Nebraska, Second Round, Minneapolis

2 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. NC State, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi St., Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

3 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan, Second Round, Minneapolis

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Georgia, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Purdue, Second Round, Minneapolis

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Miami, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Alabama, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

9 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Illinois, Second Round, Minneapolis

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Utah, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

11:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Colorado, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

4 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped)

6 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Texas (Split Squad), Surprise, Ariz. (Taped)

12 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla.

3 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix

7 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg, Fla. (Taped)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Dallas

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Golden State

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Linemen & Linebackers, Indianapolis

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

BSD — Seattle at Detroit

RADIO

7 p.m. — NHL, Seattle at Detroit, FM-106.3

7 p.m. — NCAA men’s basketball, Michigan at Illinois, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALL — Midland Dow at Traverse City Central, 6p; Midland at Traverse City West, 7p; Traverse City St. Francis at Cadillac, 7p; Traverse City Christian at Forest Area, 7:30p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Grand Traverse Academy, 7p; McBain Northern Michigan Christian at Buckley, 7p; Frankfort at Leland, 7p; Ludington at Benzie Central, 7p; Gaylord St. Mary at Pellston, 7:30p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Bellaire, 7:30p; Mancelona at Charlevoix, 7p; Marion at Bear Lake, 7:30p; Gaylord at East Jordan, 7p; Kalkaska at Evart, 7p; Inland Lakes at Grayling, 7p; Fremont at Manistee, 7p; Brethren at Manistee Catholic Central, 7:30p; Pine River at Manton, 7p; Big Rapids Crossroads at Mesick, 7:30p; Mt. Pleasant at Petoskey, 7p

