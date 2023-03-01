TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Thursday, March 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Michigan at Illinois
ESPN2 — Wichita St. at Houston
ESPNU — UCF at Temple
FS1 — Rutgers at Minnesota
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at North Texas
9 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona St. at UCLA
ESPN2 — Memphis at SMU
ESPNU — Norfolk St. at Howard
FS1 — Purdue at Wisconsin
11 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Southern Cal
ESPNU — Washington St. at Washington
FS1 — California at Oregon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Florida St., Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.
12 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Missouri vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
12:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Nebraska, Second Round, Minneapolis
2 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. NC State, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi St., Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
3 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan, Second Round, Minneapolis
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
5:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
6 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Georgia, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Purdue, Second Round, Minneapolis
8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Miami, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Alabama, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
9 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Illinois, Second Round, Minneapolis
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Utah, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
11:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Colorado, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
4 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped)
6 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Texas (Split Squad), Surprise, Ariz. (Taped)
12 p.m.
ESPN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla.
3 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix
7 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg, Fla. (Taped)
10 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Dallas
10 p.m.
TNT — LA Clippers at Golden State
NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Linemen & Linebackers, Indianapolis
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
BSD — Seattle at Detroit
RADIO
7 p.m. — NHL, Seattle at Detroit, FM-106.3
7 p.m. — NCAA men’s basketball, Michigan at Illinois, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS BASKETBALL — Midland Dow at Traverse City Central, 6p; Midland at Traverse City West, 7p; Traverse City St. Francis at Cadillac, 7p; Traverse City Christian at Forest Area, 7:30p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Grand Traverse Academy, 7p; McBain Northern Michigan Christian at Buckley, 7p; Frankfort at Leland, 7p; Ludington at Benzie Central, 7p; Gaylord St. Mary at Pellston, 7:30p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Bellaire, 7:30p; Mancelona at Charlevoix, 7p; Marion at Bear Lake, 7:30p; Gaylord at East Jordan, 7p; Kalkaska at Evart, 7p; Inland Lakes at Grayling, 7p; Fremont at Manistee, 7p; Brethren at Manistee Catholic Central, 7:30p; Pine River at Manton, 7p; Big Rapids Crossroads at Mesick, 7:30p; Mt. Pleasant at Petoskey, 7p
