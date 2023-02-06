TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Tuesday, February 7
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Indiana
FS1 — Marquette at UConn
7 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh
CBSSN — Dayton at VCU
ESPN — North Carolina at Wake Forest
ESPN2 — Auburn at Texas A&M
ESPNU — East Tennessee St. at UNC-Greensboro
SECN — Mississippi at Georgia
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Illinois
FS1 — St. John’s at Butler
9 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Virginia
CBSSN — Rhode Island at Saint Louis
ESPN — Arkansas at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Maryland at Michigan St.
ESPNU — TCU at Kansas St.
SECN — South Carolina at Missouri
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Nevada at New Mexico
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Phoenix at Brooklyn
10 p.m.
TNT — Oklahoma City at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
BSD — Edmonton at Detroit
RADIO
7:30 p.m. — NHL, Edmonton at Detroit, FM-106.3
9 p.m. — NCAA men’s basketball, Maryland at Michigan State, FM-92.9
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS BASKETBALL — East Jordan at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p; Grand Traverse Academy at Mancelona, 7p; Boyne City at Grayling, 7p; Elk Rapids at Kalkaska, 7p; Harbor Springs at Charlevoix, 7p; Bellaire at Gaylord St. Mary, 7p; Inland Lakes at Forest Area, 7:30p; McBain Northern Michigan Christian at Houghton Lake, 7p; Pellston at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7p; Beal City at Lake City, 7p; Harbor Light at Mackinaw City, 7p; Hesperia at Manistee, 7p; Central Lake at Onaway, 6p; McBain at Roscommon, 7p; Gaylord at Sault Area, 7p
GIRLS BASKETBALL — Sault Area at Traverse City Central, 7p; Traverse City St. Francis at East Jordan, 7p; Kalkaska at Elk Rapids, 7p; Charlevoix at Harbor Springs, 7p; Frankfort at Leland, 7p; Buckley at Glen Lake, 7p; Benzie Central at Onekama, 7p; Kingsley at Cadillac, 7p; Petoskey at Cheboygan, 7:15p; Grayling at Boyne City, 7p; Marion at Brethren, 7:30p; Manistee Catholic Central at Bear Lake, 7:30p; Bellaire at Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian, 6:30p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Pellston, 6p; Mesick at Walkerville, 7:30p
