TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Sunday, February 5

AHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NHLN — 2023 AHL All-Star Skills Competition: From Laval, Quebec

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Clash at The Coliseum Heat Races, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

8 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

BOWLING

2 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The U.S Open, Finals, Indianapolis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — La Salle at Saint Joseph’s

FS1 — DePaul at Seton Hall

USA — Fordham at Richmond

1 p.m.

CBS — Ohio St. at Michigan

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at Temple

ESPNU — California at Utah

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin

7 p.m.

FS1 — Stanford at Colorado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami

BTN — Iowa at Penn St.

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Louisville

FOX — South Carolina at UConn

1 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — LSU at Texas A&M

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Texas Tech

FS1 — Indiana at Purdue

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington

SECN — Arkansas at Auburn

4 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest

ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Maryland

ESPNU — Florida at Mississippi

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon

SECN — Alabama at Missouri

COLLEGE WRESTLING

2 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Michigan St.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at New York

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas

ESPN — 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Sacramento, Calif.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at St. Johnstone

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Nottingham Forest

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Fiorentina

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca at Monterrey

RADIO

1 p.m. — NCAA men’s basketball, Ohio State at Michigan, FM-101.1/AM-1210

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you