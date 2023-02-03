TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Sunday, February 5
AHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
NHLN — 2023 AHL All-Star Skills Competition: From Laval, Quebec
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Clash at The Coliseum Heat Races, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles
8 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles
BOWLING
2 p.m.
FOX — PBA: The U.S Open, Finals, Indianapolis
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — La Salle at Saint Joseph’s
FS1 — DePaul at Seton Hall
USA — Fordham at Richmond
1 p.m.
CBS — Ohio St. at Michigan
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston at Temple
ESPNU — California at Utah
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin
7 p.m.
FS1 — Stanford at Colorado
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami
BTN — Iowa at Penn St.
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Louisville
FOX — South Carolina at UConn
1 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Vanderbilt
2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh
ESPN2 — LSU at Texas A&M
ESPNU — Kansas St. at Texas Tech
FS1 — Indiana at Purdue
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington
SECN — Arkansas at Auburn
4 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest
ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Maryland
ESPNU — Florida at Mississippi
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon
SECN — Alabama at Missouri
COLLEGE WRESTLING
2 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Michigan St.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at New York
NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas
ESPN — 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas
RODEO
12 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Sacramento, Calif.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at St. Johnstone
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Nottingham Forest
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Fiorentina
8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca at Monterrey
RADIO
1 p.m. — NCAA men’s basketball, Ohio State at Michigan, FM-101.1/AM-1210
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.