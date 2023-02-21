TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Wednesday, February 22

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Bellarmine at Jacksonville

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at UConn

7 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson

BTN — Minnesota at Maryland

CBSSN — Dayton at UMass

ESPN — Kentucky at Florida

ESPN2 — Temple at Cincinnati

ESPNU — South Florida at UCF

SECN — Vanderbilt at LSU

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at DePaul

9 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Wisconsin

CBSSN — St. John’s at Georgetown

ESPN — North Carolina at Notre Dame

ESPN2 — Alabama at South Carolina

ESPNU — Tulane at Houston

SECN — Mississippi at Auburn

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Boise St.

GOLF

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Siam Country Club — Pattaya Old Course, Pong, Thailand

3 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indiana Open, First Round, DLF Golf & Country Club — The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, India

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Laval, Quebec

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL Championship Series: Atlas vs. Whipsnakes, Washington

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Fort Wayne at Long Island

NHL HOCKEY

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at RB Leipzig, Leg 1, Round of 16

4:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, Guatemala City

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Panama vs. Honduras, Quarterfinal, Guatemala City

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

TNT — SheBelieves Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Brazil, Frisco, Texas

TENNIS

3 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP Quarterfinals; Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP Early Rounds

LOCAL SPORTS

ICE HOCKEY REGIONALS — Gaylord at Petoskey, 5p

BOYS BASKETBALL — Traverse City Christian at Kingsley, 7p; Onekama at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 7p; Harbor Springs at Glen Lake, 7p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Bellaire, 7:30p; Baldwin at Brethren, 7:30p; Kalkaska at Cedarville, 6p; Marion at Mesick, 7:30p; Mancelona at Onaway, 7:30p; Forest Area at Pellston, 7:30p; Manistee Catholic Central at Walkerville, 7:30p

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Ludington at Cadillac, 7p; Frankfort at Elk Rapids, 7p; Harbor Springs at Glen Lake, 5:30p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Suttons Bay, 5p

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you