TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Tuesday, February 21
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Stanford
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at Xavier
7 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh
CBSSN — Murray St. at Missouri St.
ESPN — Tennessee at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — Baylor at Kansas St.
ESPNU — Miami at Virginia Tech
SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at Creighton
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at Wyoming
ESPN — Indiana at Michigan St.
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma
SECN — Georgia at Arkansas
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado St. at San Diego St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Maryland
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m
BSD — Detroit at Washington
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Liverpool, Leg 1, Round of 16
4:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. El Salvador, Quarterfinal, Guatemala City
7:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Guatemala vs. U.S., Quarterfinal, Guatemala City
RADIO
7 p.m. — NHL, Detroit at Washington, FM-106.3
9 p.m. — NCAA men’s basketball, Indiana at Michigan State, FM-92.9
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS BASKETBALL — Boyne City at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p; Leland at Grand Traverse Academy, 7:30p; Big Rapids at Cadillac, 7p; Benzie Central at Petoskey, 7p; Grayling at Elk Rapids, 7p; East Jordan at Harbor Springs, 7p; McBain Northern Michigan Christian at Frankfort, 7:30p; Burt Lake NMC at Ellsworth, 7p; Inland Lakes at Forest Area, 7p; Kinross Maplewood at Harbor Light, 7p; Manistee at Holton, 7p; Hesperia at Manistee Catholic Central, 7:30p
GIRLS BASKETBALL — Traverse City St. Francis at Kingsley, 7p; Grand Traverse Academy at Leland, 7p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Glen Lake, 7p; Cheboygan at Gaylord, 7p; Charlevoix at Grayling, 7p; Tawas at Kalkaska, 6p; Walkerville at Buckley, 7p; Manistee Catholic Central at Benzie Central, 7p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Forest Area, 6p; Gaylord St. Mary at Inland Lakes, 7:30p; Bellaire at Mancelona, 7:30p; Holton at Manistee, 7p; Pine River at Manton, 7p; Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 7p; Central Lake at Pellston, 7:30p
