TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Sunday, February 19
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Cincinnati at UCF
1 p.m.
CBS — Ohio St. at Purdue
ESPN — North Carolina at NC State
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bradley at S. Illinois
ESPNU — Tulsa at Temple
USA — George Washington at St. Bonaventure
3 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Houston
FS1 — Georgetown at Butler
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Belmont at Drake
5 p.m.
FS1 — Maryland at Nebraska
6 p.m.
ESPNU — East Tennessee St. at Furman
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Northwestern
7 p.m.
FS1 — Oregon at Washington St.
9 p.m.
FS1 — UNLV at Boise St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
BTN — Purdue at Indiana
ESPN2 — Auburn at Tennessee
SECN — Arkansas at Georgia
2 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida St.
PAC-12N — Colorado at Arizona
SECN — LSU at Florida
4 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina
ESPN2 — NC State at Virginia Tech
ESPNU — West Virginia at Texas
PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington
SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi
COLLEGE WRESTLING
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Arizona St. at Nebraska
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Oklahoma St. at Iowa
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at Lake Okeechobee, Okeechobee, Fla.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club — Black Course, Naples, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TBS — NBA All-Star Draft: From Salt Lake City
TNT — NBA All-Star Draft: From Salt Lake City
8:30 p.m.
TBS — NBA All-Star Game: Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron, Salt Lake City
TNT — NBA All-Star Game: Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron, Salt Lake City
NHL HOCKEY
8:30 p.m.
NHLN — Columbus at Arizona
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester United
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur
4:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Honduras vs. Bermuda, Round of 16
7:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: El Salvador vs. Trinidad & Tobago, Round of 16
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
TNT — SheBelieves Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Japan, Nashville, Tenn.
XFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — St. Louis at San Antonio
8 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at DC
