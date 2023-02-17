TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Sunday, February 19

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Cincinnati at UCF

1 p.m.

CBS — Ohio St. at Purdue

ESPN — North Carolina at NC State

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bradley at S. Illinois

ESPNU — Tulsa at Temple

USA — George Washington at St. Bonaventure

3 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Houston

FS1 — Georgetown at Butler

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Belmont at Drake

5 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland at Nebraska

6 p.m.

ESPNU — East Tennessee St. at Furman

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Northwestern

7 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at Washington St.

9 p.m.

FS1 — UNLV at Boise St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

BTN — Purdue at Indiana

ESPN2 — Auburn at Tennessee

SECN — Arkansas at Georgia

2 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida St.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Arizona

SECN — LSU at Florida

4 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina

ESPN2 — NC State at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — West Virginia at Texas

PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington

SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi

COLLEGE WRESTLING

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Arizona St. at Nebraska

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Oklahoma St. at Iowa

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at Lake Okeechobee, Okeechobee, Fla.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club — Black Course, Naples, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TBS — NBA All-Star Draft: From Salt Lake City

TNT — NBA All-Star Draft: From Salt Lake City

8:30 p.m.

TBS — NBA All-Star Game: Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron, Salt Lake City

TNT — NBA All-Star Game: Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron, Salt Lake City

NHL HOCKEY

8:30 p.m.

NHLN — Columbus at Arizona

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur

4:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Honduras vs. Bermuda, Round of 16

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: El Salvador vs. Trinidad & Tobago, Round of 16

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

TNT — SheBelieves Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Japan, Nashville, Tenn.

XFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — St. Louis at San Antonio

8 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at DC

