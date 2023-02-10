TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, February 11
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
ESPN — Kentucky at Georgia
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Florida St.
FOX — Providence at St. John’s
FS1 — Marquette at Georgetown
12:30 p.m.
USA — St. Bonaventure at Duquesne
1 p.m.
CBS — Kansas at Oklahoma
SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Army at Navy
2 p.m.
ESPN — Alabama at Auburn
ESPN2 — Clemson at North Carolina
ESPNU — S. Illinois at Drake
FOX — UConn at Creighton
FS1 — Rutgers at Illinois
2:30 p.m.
USA — Fordham at Davidson
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Mercer at Chattanooga
SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida
4 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska
ESPN — Duke at Virginia
ESPN2 — Baylor at TCU
ESPNU — Loyola of Chicago at Richmond
FOX — UNLV at San Diego St.
5 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Portland
ESPN — Indiana at Michigan
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Iowa St.
ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Arkansas
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon St.
SECN — Missouri at Tennessee
7 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Miami
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at Boise St.
ESPN2 — Arizona at Stanford
FS1 — Seton Hall at Villanova
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at California
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at LSU
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at San Jose St.
ESPN — UCLA at Oregon
ESPN2 — BYU at Gonzaga
FS1 — Colorado at Utah
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — UC Riverside at UC Irvine
PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
CBSSN — Army at Navy
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Michigan at Michigan St.
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, Final Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale — Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale — Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
NBA
6 p.m.
NBATV — Philadelphia at Brooklyn
8:30 p.m.
ABC — LA Lakers at Golden State
NHL
Noon
BSD — Vancouver at Detroit
12:55 p.m.
ABC — Tampa Bay at Dallas
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Washington at Boston
7 p.m.
NHLN — NY Rangers at Carolina
SKIING
2:30 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships, Meribel, France (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Southampton
10:20 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Al Ahly vs. Flamengo, Third-Place Match, Rabat, Morocco
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Bournemouth
1:50 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Real Madrid vs. Al-Hilal, Final, Rabat, Morocco
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The Millrose Games, New York
RADIO
Noon — NHL, Vancouver at Detroit, FM-106.3
6 p.m. — NCAA men’s basketball, Indiana at Michigan, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS BASKETBALL — Benzie Central at Traverse City Christian, 7p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Reese, 7p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Pellston, 2:30p
GIRLS BASKETBALL — DeWitt at Traverse City Central, 1:30p; Traverse City St. Francis at Oscoda, 12:30p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Reese, 5:30p
ICE HOCKEY — Sault Area at Traverse City West, 1p; Rochester United at Bay Reps, 1:30p; Lakeshore at New Boston Huron, 4:10p
WRESTLING INDIVIDUAL DISTRICTS — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at Grand Haven; Traverse City St. Francis, Benzie Central, Frankfort, Mancelona, McBain at Manton; Alpena, Cadillac, Petoskey at Gaylord; Boyne City, Kalkaska, Kingsley, Lake City, Manistee at Grayling; Charlevoix at Manistique
CROSS COUNTRY SKIING — VASA Festival of Races, 9a
BOWLING — GNHSBC meet at Lucky Jack’s, 11a
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.