TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, February 11

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

ESPN — Kentucky at Georgia

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Florida St.

FOX — Providence at St. John’s

FS1 — Marquette at Georgetown

12:30 p.m.

USA — St. Bonaventure at Duquesne

1 p.m.

CBS — Kansas at Oklahoma

SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

2 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama at Auburn

ESPN2 — Clemson at North Carolina

ESPNU — S. Illinois at Drake

FOX — UConn at Creighton

FS1 — Rutgers at Illinois

2:30 p.m.

USA — Fordham at Davidson

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Mercer at Chattanooga

SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida

4 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska

ESPN — Duke at Virginia

ESPN2 — Baylor at TCU

ESPNU — Loyola of Chicago at Richmond

FOX — UNLV at San Diego St.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Portland

ESPN — Indiana at Michigan

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Iowa St.

ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Arkansas

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon St.

SECN — Missouri at Tennessee

7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Miami

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at Boise St.

ESPN2 — Arizona at Stanford

FS1 — Seton Hall at Villanova

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at California

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at LSU

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at San Jose St.

ESPN — UCLA at Oregon

ESPN2 — BYU at Gonzaga

FS1 — Colorado at Utah

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — UC Riverside at UC Irvine

PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Michigan at Michigan St.

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, Final Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale — Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale — Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

NBA

6 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at Brooklyn

8:30 p.m.

ABC — LA Lakers at Golden State

NHL

Noon

BSD — Vancouver at Detroit

12:55 p.m.

ABC — Tampa Bay at Dallas

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Boston

7 p.m.

NHLN — NY Rangers at Carolina

SKIING

2:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships, Meribel, France (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Southampton

10:20 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Al Ahly vs. Flamengo, Third-Place Match, Rabat, Morocco

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Bournemouth

1:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Real Madrid vs. Al-Hilal, Final, Rabat, Morocco

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The Millrose Games, New York

RADIO

Noon — NHL, Vancouver at Detroit, FM-106.3

6 p.m. — NCAA men’s basketball, Indiana at Michigan, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALL — Benzie Central at Traverse City Christian, 7p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Reese, 7p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Pellston, 2:30p

GIRLS BASKETBALL — DeWitt at Traverse City Central, 1:30p; Traverse City St. Francis at Oscoda, 12:30p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Reese, 5:30p

ICE HOCKEY — Sault Area at Traverse City West, 1p; Rochester United at Bay Reps, 1:30p; Lakeshore at New Boston Huron, 4:10p

WRESTLING INDIVIDUAL DISTRICTS — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at Grand Haven; Traverse City St. Francis, Benzie Central, Frankfort, Mancelona, McBain at Manton; Alpena, Cadillac, Petoskey at Gaylord; Boyne City, Kalkaska, Kingsley, Lake City, Manistee at Grayling; Charlevoix at Manistique

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING — VASA Festival of Races, 9a

BOWLING — GNHSBC meet at Lucky Jack’s, 11a

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you