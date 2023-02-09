TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, February 10

AUTO RACING

4 a.m. (Saturday)

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 4, Hyderabad, India (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kent St. at Buffalo

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Fairfield at Rider

FS1 — Xavier at Butler

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Akron at Ohio

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saint Louis at Dayton

9 p.m.

ESPNU — N. Kentucky at Wright St.

FS1 — New Mexico at Air Force

11 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno St. at Nevada

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Southern Cal

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Minnesota at Michigan

7 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Florida

8:30 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Auburn

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — North Dakota at Denver

COLLEGE WRESTLING

7 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia

BTN — Nebraska at Ohio St.

9 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Iowa

FIGURE SKATING

8 a.m.

USA — ISU: The Four Continents Championships, Men’s Short Program, Colorado Springs, Colo. (Taped)

10 a.m.

USA — ISU: The Four Continents Championships, Women’s Short Program, Colorado Springs, Colo. (Taped)

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, Second Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Second Round, TPC Scottsdale — Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

12 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, Third Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

BSD — San Antonio at Detroit

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Charlotte at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at New Orleans

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Seattle at NY Rangers

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at South Sydney, Preseason Trials

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Parramatta, Preseason Trials

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Atletico San Luis at Tijuana

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Quarterfinals

RADIO

7 p.m. — NBA, San Antonio at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALL — Elk Rapids at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p; Traverse City Central at Cadillac, 7p; Traverse City West at Gaylord, 7p; Alpena at Petoskey, 7p; Frankfort at Benzie Central, 7:30p; Grayling at Charlevoix, 7p; Kalkaska at East Jordan, 7p; Boyne City at Harbor Springs, 7p; Leland at Kingsley, 7p; Suttons Bay at Glen Lake, 7:30p; Buckley at Onekama, 7p; Boyne Falls at Alanson, 7p; Pentwater at Bear Lake, 7:30p; Brethren at Big Rapids Crossroads, 7:30p; Harbor Light at Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian, 7p; Manistee Catholic Central at Marion, 7:30p; Mason County Eastern at Mesick, 7:30p

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Traverse City Central at Cadillac, 5:30p; Traverse City West at Gaylord, 5:30p; Alpena at Petoskey, 5:30p; Suttons Bay at Glen Lake, 4:30p; Bellaire at Forest Area, 6p; East Jordan at Gaylord St. Mary, 7p; Central Lake at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7p; Kingsley at Leland, 7p; McBain at Pine River, 7p; Pellston at Mancelona, 7:30p; Ludington at Manistee, 7p; Boyne Falls at Alanson, 5:30p; Harbor Light at Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian, 5:30p; Evart at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 7p; Lake City at Roscommon, 7p

ICE HOCKEY — Rochester United at Traverse City Central, 6p; Traverse City West at Alpena, 6p; Sault Area at Bay Reps, 7p; Manistique at Petoskey, 7p; Lakeshore at Sandusky, 6p

