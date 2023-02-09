TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, February 10
AUTO RACING
4 a.m. (Saturday)
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 4, Hyderabad, India (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kent St. at Buffalo
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Fairfield at Rider
FS1 — Xavier at Butler
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Akron at Ohio
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Saint Louis at Dayton
9 p.m.
ESPNU — N. Kentucky at Wright St.
FS1 — New Mexico at Air Force
11 p.m.
FS1 — Fresno St. at Nevada
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Southern Cal
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Minnesota at Michigan
7 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Florida
8:30 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Auburn
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — North Dakota at Denver
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia
BTN — Nebraska at Ohio St.
9 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Iowa
FIGURE SKATING
8 a.m.
USA — ISU: The Four Continents Championships, Men’s Short Program, Colorado Springs, Colo. (Taped)
10 a.m.
USA — ISU: The Four Continents Championships, Women’s Short Program, Colorado Springs, Colo. (Taped)
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, Second Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Second Round, TPC Scottsdale — Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
12 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, Third Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
BSD — San Antonio at Detroit
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Charlotte at Boston
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Cleveland at New Orleans
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Seattle at NY Rangers
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at South Sydney, Preseason Trials
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Parramatta, Preseason Trials
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Atletico San Luis at Tijuana
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Quarterfinals
RADIO
7 p.m. — NBA, San Antonio at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS BASKETBALL — Elk Rapids at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p; Traverse City Central at Cadillac, 7p; Traverse City West at Gaylord, 7p; Alpena at Petoskey, 7p; Frankfort at Benzie Central, 7:30p; Grayling at Charlevoix, 7p; Kalkaska at East Jordan, 7p; Boyne City at Harbor Springs, 7p; Leland at Kingsley, 7p; Suttons Bay at Glen Lake, 7:30p; Buckley at Onekama, 7p; Boyne Falls at Alanson, 7p; Pentwater at Bear Lake, 7:30p; Brethren at Big Rapids Crossroads, 7:30p; Harbor Light at Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian, 7p; Manistee Catholic Central at Marion, 7:30p; Mason County Eastern at Mesick, 7:30p
GIRLS BASKETBALL — Traverse City Central at Cadillac, 5:30p; Traverse City West at Gaylord, 5:30p; Alpena at Petoskey, 5:30p; Suttons Bay at Glen Lake, 4:30p; Bellaire at Forest Area, 6p; East Jordan at Gaylord St. Mary, 7p; Central Lake at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7p; Kingsley at Leland, 7p; McBain at Pine River, 7p; Pellston at Mancelona, 7:30p; Ludington at Manistee, 7p; Boyne Falls at Alanson, 5:30p; Harbor Light at Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian, 5:30p; Evart at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 7p; Lake City at Roscommon, 7p
ICE HOCKEY — Rochester United at Traverse City Central, 6p; Traverse City West at Alpena, 6p; Sault Area at Bay Reps, 7p; Manistique at Petoskey, 7p; Lakeshore at Sandusky, 6p
