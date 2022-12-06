TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Wednesday, December 7

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Penn St.

FS1 — DePaul at St. John’s

FS2 — Siena at Georgetown

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Penn at Villanova

ESPNU — Navy at West Virginia

SECN — E. Kentucky at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ACCN — Dayton at Virginia Tech

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Indiana

FS1 — Manhattan at Providence

FS2 — Lincoln (Pa.) at Seton Hall

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — UConn at Florida

ESPNU — Arizona St. at SMU

PAC-12N — N. Kentucky at Washington St.

SECN — Pittsburgh at Vanderbilt

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Cal St.-Fullerton at Southern Cal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Boston College

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Iowa

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at New York

8 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at New Orleans

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Buffalo at Columbus

10 p.m.

TNT — NY Rangers at Vegas

RADIO

6:30 p.m. — NCAA basketball, Michigan State at Penn State, FM-92.9

8 p.m. — NBA, Detroit at New Orleans, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

ICE HOCKEY — Traverse City Central at Traverse City West, 6p; Mount Pleasant at Cadillac, 5p; Gaylord at Tawas, 6p

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Grand Traverse Academy at Buckley, 7p; Traverse City Christian at Suttons Bay, 5:30p; Mio at Bellaire, 6p; Pentwater at Brethren, 7:30p; Forest Area at Gaylord St. Mary, 7p; Cheboygan at Grayling, 7p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Inland Lakes, 7p; Central Lake at Mancelona, 7:30p; Onekama at Manistee Catholic Central, 7:30p; Bear Lake at Mesick, 6p

BOYS BASKETBALL — Tawas at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7p

WRESTLING — Traverse City St. Francis at Traverse City Central tri, 6p; Lake City at Boyne City, 5p; Grayling at Houghton Lake tri with Evart, 6p; Cadillac at Reed City quad with Clare, Mt. Pleasant, 5:30p

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you