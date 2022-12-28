TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Thursday, December 29

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

BTN — Brown at Northwestern

3 p.m.

BTN — Alabama A&M at Ohio St.

5 p.m.

BTN — Florida A&M at Purdue

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Butler

7 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Nebraska

CBSSN — Hofstra at Delaware

ESPNU — UMBC at Maryland

8 p.m.

FS2 — Georgetown at DePaul

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Bethune-Cookman at Illinois

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Valparaiso at Drake

ESPN2 — Tulane at Cincinnati

ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at Cal St.-Fullerton

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at California

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Colorado at Stanford

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Miami

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas

SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at NC State

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona

9 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Iowa

SECN — Kentucky at Missouri

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — The Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota, New York

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Florida St., Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN — The Valero Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Washington, San Antonio

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — LA Clippers at Boston

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Dallas at Tennessee

RADIO

7 p.m. — NHL, Detroit at Buffalo, FM-106.3

7 p.m. — NCAA men’s basketball, Central Michigan at Michigan, AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

ICE HOCKEY — Traverse City Central at Scott Miller. Memorial Tournament, 7:15; Traverse City Bay Reps at Scott Miller Memorial Tournament, 5p; Traverse City West at Scott Miller Memorial Tournament, 5p

BOYS BASKETBALL — Traverse City West v. Spring Lake at Grand Haven Lakeshore Cup Tournament, 4:30p; Traverse City St. Francis v. Grand Rapids West Ottawa at Grand Haven Lakeshore Cup Tournament, 6p; Petoskey v. Grand Haven at Lakeshore Cup Tournament, 8p; Benzie Central v. Fruitport at Cornerstone University Holiday Showcase, 6:30p; Manistee Catholic Central Christmas Tournament consolation game, 3p; Manistee Catholic Central Christmas Tournament championship game, 7p; Charlevoix at Marquette, 1:30p; Boyne City at Negaunee, 11a

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Manistee Catholic Central Christmas Tournament consolation game, 1p; Manistee Catholic Central Christmas Tournament championship game, 5p; Boyne City at Negaunee 11a

WRESTLING — Cadillac, Grayling at Reed City Holiday Rumble Wrestling Tournament, 9a

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you