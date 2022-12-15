TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, December 16

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Georgetown

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Green Bay at Stanford

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Marquette

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Murray St. at Kentucky

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — The Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB, Nassau, Bahamas

3 p.m.

ESPN — The Duluth Trading Cure Bowl: UTSA vs. Troy, Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA FCS Tournament: Incarnate Word at N. Dakota St., Semifinal

ESPNU — NCAA Division III Championship: Mount Union vs. North Central (Ill.), Annapolis, Md.

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Second Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship, Pro-Am Tournament, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

3 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Third Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NLL: Panther City at Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

BSD — Sacramento at Detroit

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at LA Lakers

RADIO

7 p.m. — NBA, Sacramento at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALL — Marquette at Traverse City Central, 7p; Bloomfield Hills at Traverse City West, 7p; Traverse City Christian at Mason County Eastern, 7:30p; Buckley at Benzie Central, 7p; Kingsley at Frankfort, 7p; Leland at Glen Lake, 7p; Suttons Bay at Onekama, 7p; Mancelona at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7:30p; Pellston at Gaylord St. Mary, 7p; Bellaire at Inland Lakes, 7:30p; Forest Area at Onaway, 5p

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Frankfort at Kingsley, 7p; Charlevoix at East Jordan, 7p; Glen Lake at Leland, 7p; Elk Rapids at Boyne City, 7p; Grayling at Kalkaska, 7p; Onekama at Suttons Bay, 5:30p; McBain NMC at Manton, 7p; Bear Lake at Manistee Catholic Central, 7p; Harbor Light Christian at Boyne Falls, 7p; Wolverine at Ellsworth, 7p; Traverse City St. Francis at Harbor Springs, 7p; Lake City at Pine River, 7p; Brethren at Marion, 7:30p; Evart at McBain, 7p; Walkerville at Mesick, 6p

ICE HOCKEY — Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood at Traverse City West, 6p; Cadillac at Alpena, 6p; Lakeshore Badgers at Gaylord, 6p

