TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, December 16
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at Georgetown
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Green Bay at Stanford
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Marquette
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Murray St. at Kentucky
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — The Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB, Nassau, Bahamas
3 p.m.
ESPN — The Duluth Trading Cure Bowl: UTSA vs. Troy, Orlando, Fla.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA FCS Tournament: Incarnate Word at N. Dakota St., Semifinal
ESPNU — NCAA Division III Championship: Mount Union vs. North Central (Ill.), Annapolis, Md.
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Second Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship, Pro-Am Tournament, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.
3 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Third Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NLL: Panther City at Las Vegas
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
BSD — Sacramento at Detroit
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at Philadelphia
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at LA Lakers
RADIO
7 p.m. — NBA, Sacramento at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS BASKETBALL — Marquette at Traverse City Central, 7p; Bloomfield Hills at Traverse City West, 7p; Traverse City Christian at Mason County Eastern, 7:30p; Buckley at Benzie Central, 7p; Kingsley at Frankfort, 7p; Leland at Glen Lake, 7p; Suttons Bay at Onekama, 7p; Mancelona at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7:30p; Pellston at Gaylord St. Mary, 7p; Bellaire at Inland Lakes, 7:30p; Forest Area at Onaway, 5p
GIRLS BASKETBALL — Frankfort at Kingsley, 7p; Charlevoix at East Jordan, 7p; Glen Lake at Leland, 7p; Elk Rapids at Boyne City, 7p; Grayling at Kalkaska, 7p; Onekama at Suttons Bay, 5:30p; McBain NMC at Manton, 7p; Bear Lake at Manistee Catholic Central, 7p; Harbor Light Christian at Boyne Falls, 7p; Wolverine at Ellsworth, 7p; Traverse City St. Francis at Harbor Springs, 7p; Lake City at Pine River, 7p; Brethren at Marion, 7:30p; Evart at McBain, 7p; Walkerville at Mesick, 6p
ICE HOCKEY — Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood at Traverse City West, 6p; Cadillac at Alpena, 6p; Lakeshore Badgers at Gaylord, 6p
