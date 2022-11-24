TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, November 25

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

12:30 p.m.

BTN — Jackson St. at Indiana

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

FS1 — Texas A&M at DePaul

1:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Detroit Mercy at Washington St.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia

ESPNU — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Iowa vs. Clemson, Second Round, Niceville, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas

8 p.m.

ACCN — Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: California vs. TCU, Second Round, Niceville, Fla.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

11:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

FS2 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Maryland vs. DePaul, Fort Myers, Fla.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Legacy: UConn vs. Duke, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

7 p.m.

SECN — Colorado at Tennessee

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Tulane at Cincinnati

CBS — Utah St. at Boise St.

CBSSN — Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan

ESPN — Baylor at Texas

ESPNU — Toledo at W. Michigan

3 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona St. at Arizona

3:30 p.m.

ABC — NC State at North Carolina

CBS — Arkansas at Missouri

CBSSN — New Mexico at Colorado St.

4 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Iowa

4:30 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at California

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Florida at Florida St.

10 p.m.

FS1 — Wyoming at Fresno St.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

BSD — MHSAA Division 8 finals, Ubly v. Ottawa Lake Whiteford

1 p.m.

BSD — MHSAA Division 2 finals, Forest Hills Central v. Warren De La Salle

4:30 p.m.

BSD — MHSAA Division 6 finals, Negaunee v. Grand Rapids West Catholic

7:30 p.m.

BSD+ — MHSAA Division 4 finals, Grand Rapids South Christian v. Goodrich

NBA

8 p.m.

NBATV — New Orleans at Memphis

9 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Phoenix

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at LA Clippers

NHL

1 p.m.

NHLN — Carolina at Boston

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

8 p.m.

ESPN+ — Arizona at Detroit

TNT — St. Louis at Tampa Bay

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Wales vs. Iran, Group B, Al Rayyan, Qatar

8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Senegal, Group A, Doha, Qatar

11 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Ecuador, Group A, Al Rayyan, Qatar

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. U.S., Group B, Al Khor, Qatar

RADIO

8 p.m. — NHL, Arizona at Detroit, FM-106.3

9 p.m. — NBA, Detroit at Phoenix, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

ICE HOCKEY — Northville at Traverse City West at Centre Ice Arena, 6p; East Grand Rapids v. Traverse City Central at Centre Ice Arena, 8p

Trending Video

Recommended for you