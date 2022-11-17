TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, November 18
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 a.m.
ESPNU — Rider vs. Stetson, Dublin
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Conway, S.C.
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Jersey Mike’s Classic: La Salle vs. Wake Forest, Quarterfinal, Montego Bay, Jamaica
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C.
ESPNU — Charleston Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Jersey Mike’s Classic: Loyola Marymount vs. Georgetown, Quarterfinal, Montego Bay, Jamaica
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.
ESPNU — Hall of Fame Showcase: Temple vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
6 p.m.
FS1 — Indiana at Xavier
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: Oklahoma St. vs. UCF, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas
ESPN2 — Continental Tire Main Event: Virginia vs. Baylor, Semifinal, Las Vegas
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C.
SECN — Bucknell at Georgia
7:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Charleston Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.
8 p.m.
ACCN — Florida at Florida St.
FS1 — Villanova at Michigan St.
8:30 p.m.
FS2 — UNC-Wilmington at UConn
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern U. at California
SECN — Jacksonville St. at Alabama
9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: DePaul vs. Santa Clara, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas
ESPNU — Continental Tire Main Event: Illinois vs. UCLA, Semifinal, Las Vegas
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Mount St. Mary’s at Southern Cal
6 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPNU — Cent. Arkansas vs. Rider, Dublin
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
ESPNU — Marist. vs. E. Kentucky, Dublin
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Florida at Tulsa
10 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego St. at New Mexico
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club — Gold Course, Naples, Fla.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 288 Main Card: Corey Anderson vs. Vadim Nemkov (Light-Heavyweights), Chicago
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
MLBN — 2022 All-MLB Team Nominees (Taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Philadelphia
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Golden State
10:30 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at L.A. Lakers
RADIO
10:30 p.m. — NBA, Detroit at L.A. Lakers, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
VOLLEYBALL STATE SEMIFINALS — Cadillac v. Dearborn Divine Child at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, 6:30 p.m.
