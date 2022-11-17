TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, November 18

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 a.m.

ESPNU — Rider vs. Stetson, Dublin

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Conway, S.C.

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Jersey Mike’s Classic: La Salle vs. Wake Forest, Quarterfinal, Montego Bay, Jamaica

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Jersey Mike’s Classic: Loyola Marymount vs. Georgetown, Quarterfinal, Montego Bay, Jamaica

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Hall of Fame Showcase: Temple vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

6 p.m.

FS1 — Indiana at Xavier

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: Oklahoma St. vs. UCF, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPN2 — Continental Tire Main Event: Virginia vs. Baylor, Semifinal, Las Vegas

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C.

SECN — Bucknell at Georgia

7:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Charleston Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Florida at Florida St.

FS1 — Villanova at Michigan St.

8:30 p.m.

FS2 — UNC-Wilmington at UConn

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern U. at California

SECN — Jacksonville St. at Alabama

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: DePaul vs. Santa Clara, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPNU — Continental Tire Main Event: Illinois vs. UCLA, Semifinal, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Mount St. Mary’s at Southern Cal

6 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPNU — Cent. Arkansas vs. Rider, Dublin

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Marist. vs. E. Kentucky, Dublin

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Florida at Tulsa

10 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego St. at New Mexico

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club — Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 288 Main Card: Corey Anderson vs. Vadim Nemkov (Light-Heavyweights), Chicago

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — 2022 All-MLB Team Nominees (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Golden State

10:30 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at L.A. Lakers

RADIO

10:30 p.m. — NBA, Detroit at L.A. Lakers, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

VOLLEYBALL STATE SEMIFINALS — Cadillac v. Dearborn Divine Child at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, 6:30 p.m.

