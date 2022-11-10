TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, November 11

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Veterans Classic: Houston vs. St. Joseph’s, Annapolis, Md.

FS2 — Boston U. at UConn

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — SC-Upstate at Duke

ESPN — Armed Forces Classic: Michigan St. vs. Gonzaga, From the USS Abraham Lincoln, San Diego

7 p.m.

BTN — Austin Peay at Purdue

ESPNU — Villanova at Temple

PAC-12N — Kansas St. at California

SECN — Duquesne at Kentucky

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Stanford at Wisconsin

8 p.m.

FS2 — Montana at Xavier

8:30 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia at Wake Forest

CBSSN — Veterans Classic: Princeton at Navy

9 p.m.

BTN — Kansas City at Illinois

ESPNU — E. Michigan vs. Michigan, Detroit

PAC-12N — Southern U. at Arizona

10 p.m.

FS2 — W. Illinois at DePaul

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Kansas St. vs. Wisconsin, Milwaukee

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Maryland

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — East Carolina at Cincinnati

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado at Southern Cal

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Fresno St. at UNLV

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Second Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at Boston

7:30 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at New York

9:45 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Memphis

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Washington

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. v. Czech Rep., Canada v. Switzerland; All-American Cup

8 p.m.

TENNIS — All-American Cup

WNBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Draft Lottery

RADIO

7:30 p.m. — NBA, Detroit at New York, FM-101.1/AM-1210

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you