TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, November 11
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Veterans Classic: Houston vs. St. Joseph’s, Annapolis, Md.
FS2 — Boston U. at UConn
6:30 p.m.
ACCN — SC-Upstate at Duke
ESPN — Armed Forces Classic: Michigan St. vs. Gonzaga, From the USS Abraham Lincoln, San Diego
7 p.m.
BTN — Austin Peay at Purdue
ESPNU — Villanova at Temple
PAC-12N — Kansas St. at California
SECN — Duquesne at Kentucky
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Stanford at Wisconsin
8 p.m.
FS2 — Montana at Xavier
8:30 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia at Wake Forest
CBSSN — Veterans Classic: Princeton at Navy
9 p.m.
BTN — Kansas City at Illinois
ESPNU — E. Michigan vs. Michigan, Detroit
PAC-12N — Southern U. at Arizona
10 p.m.
FS2 — W. Illinois at DePaul
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at UCLA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Kansas St. vs. Wisconsin, Milwaukee
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Carolina at Maryland
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — East Carolina at Cincinnati
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Colorado at Southern Cal
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Fresno St. at UNLV
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Second Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Denver at Boston
7:30 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at New York
9:45 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Memphis
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Washington
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. v. Czech Rep., Canada v. Switzerland; All-American Cup
8 p.m.
TENNIS — All-American Cup
WNBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Draft Lottery
RADIO
7:30 p.m. — NBA, Detroit at New York, FM-101.1/AM-1210
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.