TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Tuesday, November 1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Exhibition: W. Oregon at Arizona
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Boston College, Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. Wake Forest, Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville vs. Virginia, Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Ball St. at Kent St.
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Buffalo at Ohio
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Pensacola, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Pensacola, Fla.
6 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Pensacola, Fla.
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Pensacola, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show
8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 4
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Chicago at Brooklyn
10 p.m.
TNT — Minnesota at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Pittsburgh
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Anaheim at San Jose
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin
LOCAL SPORTS
VOLLEYBALL DISTRICTS — Gaylord vs. Alpena, 6; Mancelona at Charlevoix, 6; Leland vs. GT Academy, 5:30; Glen Lake vs. TC Christian
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.