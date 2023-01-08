TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Monday, January 9
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Colgate at Army
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, Los Angeles
ESPN2 — College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, Los Angeles (Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show)
ESPNEWS — College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, Los Angeles (SkyCast)
ESPNU — College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, Los Angeles (Command Center)
SECN — College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, Los Angeles (Georgia Hometown Call)
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Group A, Ostersund, Sweden
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago at Boston
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
NHLN — Nashville at Ottawa
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 1
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 1
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS BASKETBALL — Pellston at Gaylord St. Mary, 7:30p; St. Ignace at Gaylord, 7p; Alanson at Ellsworth, 7p
GIRLS BASKETBALL — Bear Lake at Grand Traverse Academy, 7:30p; Elk Rapids at Manton, 7p; St. Ignace at Gaylord, 5:30p; Pellston at Gaylord St. Mary, 6p; McBain at Saginaw Heritage, 7p
