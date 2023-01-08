TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Monday, January 9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Colgate at Army

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, Los Angeles

ESPN2 — College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, Los Angeles (Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show)

ESPNEWS — College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, Los Angeles (SkyCast)

ESPNU — College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, Los Angeles (Command Center)

SECN — College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, Los Angeles (Georgia Hometown Call)

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Group A, Ostersund, Sweden

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Boston

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — Nashville at Ottawa

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 1

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 1

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALL — Pellston at Gaylord St. Mary, 7:30p; St. Ignace at Gaylord, 7p; Alanson at Ellsworth, 7p

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Bear Lake at Grand Traverse Academy, 7:30p; Elk Rapids at Manton, 7p; St. Ignace at Gaylord, 5:30p; Pellston at Gaylord St. Mary, 6p; McBain at Saginaw Heritage, 7p

