TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, January 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — W. Michigan at Toledo

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Detroit Mercy at Wright St.

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Akron at Ball St.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Stanford at California

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Columbia at Princeton

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Michigan St. at Alabama

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Utah

COLLEGE WRESTLING

7 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana

9 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NLL: Philadelphia at Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at New Orleans

8 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at San Antonio

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

BSD+ — Florida at Detroit

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Quarterfinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Semifinals

RADIO

7 p.m. — NHL, Florida at Detroit, FM-106.3

8 p.m. — NBA, Detroit at San Antonio, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALL — Cadillac at Traverse City Central, 7p; Gaylord at Traverse City West, 7p; Traverse City St. Francis at Midland, 7p; Glen Lake at Kingsley, 7p; Benzie Central at Suttons Bay, 7p; Boyne City at Kalkaska, 7p; Onekama at Leland, 7p; Petoskey at Alpena, 7p; Lake City at Beal City, 7p; Big Rapids Crossroads at Bear Lake, 7:30p; Alanson at Boyne Falls, 7p; Manton at Pine River, 7p; Roscommon at McBain, 7p; Houghton Lake at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 7p; East Jordan at St. Ignace, 7p

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Traverse City Bulldogs at Grand Traverse Academy, 5:30p; Cadillac at Traverse City Central, 5:30p; Gaylord at Traverse City West, 5:30p; Grayling at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p; Kingsley at Glen Lake, 7p; Forest Area at Bellaire, 6p; Suttons Bay at Benzie Central, 7p; Buckley at Frankfort, 7p; Leland at Onekama, 7p; East Jordan at Boyne City, 7p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Central Lake, 7:30p; Petoskey at Alpena, 5:30p; Big Rapids Crossroads at Bear Lake, 6p; Alanson at Boyne Falls, 5:30p; Brethren at Cadillac Heritage, 7:30p; Kalkaska at Harbor Springs, 7p; Walkerville at Manistee Catholic Central, 7p; Mesick at Marion, 6p; Mancelona at Pellston, 7:30p

ICE HOCKEY — Petoskey at Cadillac, 5p; Gaylord at Mount Pleasant, 7p

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you