TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Tuesday, January 31

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at South Carolina

7 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Boston College

BTN — Nebraska at Illinois

CBSSN — VCU at Davidson

ESPN — Wake Forest at Duke

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Arkansas

ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Miami

8 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at DePaul

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Alabama

9 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Iowa

CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Dayton

ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi

ESPN2 — Indiana at Maryland

ESPNU — West Virginia at TCU

10 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno St. at Wyoming

11 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Nevada

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: Second Round, North Ranch CC, Westlake, Calif.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at New York

10 p.m.

TNT — New Orleans at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Los Angeles at Carolina

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Atalanta at Inter Milan, Quarterfinal

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds

2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALL — Kalkaska at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p; Traverse City Bulldogs at Grand Traverse Academy, 7:30p; Gaylord at Boyne City, 7p; Petoskey at Charlevoix, 7p; Houghton Lake at Grayling, 7p; Gaylord St. Mary at Forest Area, 7:30; Mancelona at Central Lake, 7:30p; Inland Lakes at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7p; Mackinaw City at Ellsworth, 7p; Boyne Falls at Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian, 7p; Pineview at Cadillac Heritage Christian, 6:30p; Wolverine at Harbor Light Christian, 7p; Manistee at Reed City, 7p

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Traverse City Central at Muskegon, 7p; Big Rapids at Cadillac, 7p; Petoskey at Mount Pleasant, 7p; Leland at Glen Lake, 7p; Kingsley at Frankfort, 7p; Buckley at Benzie Central, 7p; Suttons Bay at Onekema, 7p; Mesick at Manistee Catholic Central, 7:30p; Manton at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 7p; Boyne Falls at Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian, 5:30p; Pickford at East Jordan, 7p; McBain at Evart, 7p; Grayling at Houghton Lake, 6:30p; Pine River at Lake City, 7p; Reed City at Manistee, 7p; Brethren at Mason County Eastern, 7:30p; Bear Lake at Walkerville, 7:30p

