TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Tuesday, January 3

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at St. John’s

7 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.

CBSSN — Ball St. at Toledo

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Tennessee

ESPNU — Syracuse at Louisville

SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Kentucky

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton

9 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh

BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

CBSSN — Utah St. at Air Force

ESPN2 — Kansas at Texas Tech

SECN — Mississippi at Alabama

11 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at Fresno St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Temple at South Florida

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN — Under Armour Next All-America Football Game: Team Icon vs. Team Legends, Orlando, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Milwaukee

NHL HOCKEY

10 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage City Finals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds

RADIO

7 p.m. — NCAA men’s basketball, Nebraska at Michigan State, FM-92.9

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALL — Saginaw Heritage at Traverse City Central, 7p; Traverse City Christian at Buckley, 7p; Marion at Grand Traverse Academy, 7:30p; Charlevoix at Glen Lake, 7p; Gaylord St. Mary at Bellaire, 7p; McBain at Boyne City 7p; Alpena at Cadillac, 7p; Onaway at Central Lake, 7:30p; Forest Area at Inland Lakes, 7:30p; Frankfort at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 7p; Brethren at Onekama, 7p

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Traverse City Central at Saginaw Heritage, 7p; Beal City at Manton, 7p; McBain at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 7p; Lake City at Morley Stanwood, 7p; Cadillac at Mount Pleasant, 7p

ICE HOCKEY — Lakeshore Badgers at Fremont, 6p

