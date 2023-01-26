TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, January 27
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Saint Louis at Davidson
ESPNU — Iona at Siena
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oakland at Youngstown St.
ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent St.
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Air Force at New Mexico
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Colorado
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
5 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Memphis at Minnesota
10 p.m.
NBATV — Toronto at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Detroit at NY Islanders
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Tommy Paul vs. Novak Djokovic, Semifinal 2, Melbourne, Australia
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Elena Rybakina vs. Aryna Sabalenka, Championship, Melbourne, Australia
X GAMES
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — World of X Games: Day 1, Aspen, Colo.
RADIO
7 p.m. — NHL, Detroit at N.Y. Islanders
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS BASKETBALL — Traverse City Central at Alpena, 6p; Traverse City St. Francis at Harbor Springs, 7p; Elk Rapids at Boyne City, 7p; Grayling at Kalkaska, 7p; Benzie Central at Glen Lake, 7p; Onekama at Frankfort, 7p; Buckley at Kingsley, 7p; Suttons Bay at Leland, 7p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Adrian Lenawee Christian, 7p; Charlevoix at East Jordan, 7p; Forest Area at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7p; Mancelona at Bellaire, 7:30p; Inland Lakes at Gaylord St. Mary, 7p; Pellston at Central Lake, 7:30p; Manistee Catholic Central at Brethren, 7p; Harbor Light Christian at Ellsworth, 7p; Atlanta at Boyne Falls, 7p; Manistee at Pine River, 7p; Bear Lake at Marion, 7:30p; Gaylord v. Marquette at St. Ignace BC Pizza Classic, 5:30p; Beal City at McBain, 7p; Lake City v. St. Ignace at BC Pizza Classic, 7p
GIRLS BASKETBALL — Alpena at Traverse City Central, 6p; Glen Lake at Benzie Central, 5:30p; Leland at Suttons Bay, 7p; Gaylord at Cadillac, 7p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Adrian Lenawee Christian, 5:30p; Atlanta at Boyne Falls, 5:30p; Lake City at Houghton Lake, 6p; Evart at Manton, 7p; Beal City at McBain, 5:30p; Roscommon at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 7p; Manistee at Muskegon Orchard View, 7p
ICE HOCKEY — Saline at Traverse City Central, 6p; Gaylord at Alpena, 6p; Ann Arbor Huron at Cadillac, 6p; Cheboygan at Lakeshore Badgers, 7p; Petoskey at Negaunee, 6p
WRESTLING — Traverse City West at Gaylord, 5p
