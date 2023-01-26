TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, January 27

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saint Louis at Davidson

ESPNU — Iona at Siena

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oakland at Youngstown St.

ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent St.

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Air Force at New Mexico

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Colorado

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

5 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Minnesota

10 p.m.

NBATV — Toronto at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at NY Islanders

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Tommy Paul vs. Novak Djokovic, Semifinal 2, Melbourne, Australia

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Elena Rybakina vs. Aryna Sabalenka, Championship, Melbourne, Australia

X GAMES

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — World of X Games: Day 1, Aspen, Colo.

RADIO

7 p.m. — NHL, Detroit at N.Y. Islanders

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALL — Traverse City Central at Alpena, 6p; Traverse City St. Francis at Harbor Springs, 7p; Elk Rapids at Boyne City, 7p; Grayling at Kalkaska, 7p; Benzie Central at Glen Lake, 7p; Onekama at Frankfort, 7p; Buckley at Kingsley, 7p; Suttons Bay at Leland, 7p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Adrian Lenawee Christian, 7p; Charlevoix at East Jordan, 7p; Forest Area at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7p; Mancelona at Bellaire, 7:30p; Inland Lakes at Gaylord St. Mary, 7p; Pellston at Central Lake, 7:30p; Manistee Catholic Central at Brethren, 7p; Harbor Light Christian at Ellsworth, 7p; Atlanta at Boyne Falls, 7p; Manistee at Pine River, 7p; Bear Lake at Marion, 7:30p; Gaylord v. Marquette at St. Ignace BC Pizza Classic, 5:30p; Beal City at McBain, 7p; Lake City v. St. Ignace at BC Pizza Classic, 7p

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Alpena at Traverse City Central, 6p; Glen Lake at Benzie Central, 5:30p; Leland at Suttons Bay, 7p; Gaylord at Cadillac, 7p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Adrian Lenawee Christian, 5:30p; Atlanta at Boyne Falls, 5:30p; Lake City at Houghton Lake, 6p; Evart at Manton, 7p; Beal City at McBain, 5:30p; Roscommon at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 7p; Manistee at Muskegon Orchard View, 7p

ICE HOCKEY — Saline at Traverse City Central, 6p; Gaylord at Alpena, 6p; Ann Arbor Huron at Cadillac, 6p; Cheboygan at Lakeshore Badgers, 7p; Petoskey at Negaunee, 6p

WRESTLING — Traverse City West at Gaylord, 5p

