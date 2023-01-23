TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Tuesday, January 24

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St at Rutgers

7 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at NC State

CBSSN — E. Michigan at Toledo

ESPN — Ohio St. at Illinois

ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas

ESPNU — Miami at Florida St.

FS1 — DePaul at Georgetown

SECN — Missouri at Mississippi

9 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson

CBSSN — Indiana St. at Drake

ESPN — North Carolina at Syracuse

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Iowa St.

FS1 — Fresno St. at Boise St.

SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at UNLV

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

MLBN — Hall of Fame Announcement

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Miami

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

BSD — San Jose at Detroit

TENNIS

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia

RADIO

7 p.m. — NHL, San Jose at Detroit, FM106.3

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALL — Traverse City St. Francis at Boyne City, 7p; Ludington at Traverse City Central, 7p; Elk Rapids at Grayling, 7p; Charlevoix at Kalkaska, 7p; Gaylord at Cadillac, 7p; Mancelona at Ellsworth, 7p; McBain at Manton, 7p; Harbor Springs at East Jordan, 7p; Beal City at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 7p; Skeels Christian at Cadillac Heritage, 7p

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Boyne City at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p; Traverse City Central at Gaylord, 7p; Traverse City West at Sault Ste. Marie, 7p; Bellaire at Grand Traverse Academy, 7:30p; Traverse City Bulldogs at Harbor Light Christian, 6p; Glen Lake at Onekama, 7p; Kingsley at Benzie Central, 6:30p; Suttons Bay at Frankfort, 6p; Leland at Buckley, 7p; Grayling at Elk Rapids, 7p; Gaylord St. Mary at Forest Area, 7p; Mancelona at Central Lake, 7:30p; Kalkaska at Charlevoix, 7p; East Jordan at Harbor Springs, 7p; Inland Lakes at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7p; Manistee at Muskegon Oakridge, 7p; Skeels Christian at Cadillac Heritage, 5:30p

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you