TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Monday, January 23

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Colgate at Boston U.

ESPN — Duke at Virginia Tech

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Norfolk St. at Morgan St.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at Nevada

ESPN — Kansas at Baylor

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa at Ohio St.

SECN — LSU at Alabama

8 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Michigan

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

BSD — Milwaukee at Detroit

8 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Chicago

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Sacramento

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:35 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup Pays de Cassel vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Round of 32, Lens, France

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham

TENNIS

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia

RADIO

7 p.m. — NBA, Milwaukee at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALL — Traverse City Christian at Bellaire, 7p; Traverse City Bulldogs at Harbor Light Christian, 7:30p; Ellsworth at Gaylord St. Mary, 7p; Mackinaw City at Boyne Falls, 7p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Cheboygan, 7p

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Rudyard at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p; Cadillac at Manton, 7p; Leland at Mesick, 6p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Onekama, 7p; McBain Northern Michigan Christian at Brethren, 7:30p; Mackinaw City at Boyne Falls, 5:30p;

ICE HOCKEY — Traverse City Bay Reps at Big Rapids, 6p

ALPINE SKIING — Traverse City Central at Schuss Mountain, 10a

