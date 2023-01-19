TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, January 20

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Ball St. at Kent St.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — VCU at Richmond

FS1 — Villanova at St. John’s

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Toledo at Buffalo

11 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at New Mexico

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at California

9 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Creighton

PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Penn St.

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Second Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Second Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Second Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Dallas

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Ottawa at Pittsburgh

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALL — Traverse City Central at Petoskey, 7p; Traverse City West at Cadillac, 7p; Grand Traverse Academy at Ellsworth, 7p; Suttons Bay at Buckley, 8p; Leland at Benzie Central, 7p; Gaylord St. Mary at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7p; McBain at Lake City, 7p; Forest Area at Mancelona, 7:30p; Frankfort at Glen Lake, 7p; Kingsley at Onekama, 7p; Gaylord at Alpena, 7p; Onaway at Bellaire, 7p; Wolverine at Boyne Falls, 5:30p; Manton at Houghton Lake, 7p; Central Lake at Inland Lakes, 7:30p; Muskegon Western Michigan Christian at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 7p

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Traverse City Central at Petoskey, 5:30p; Traverse City West at Cadillac, 5:30p; Traverse City St. Francis at Kalkaska, 7p; Onekama at Kingsley, 7p; Benzie Central at Leland, 7p; Mesick at Brethren, 7:30p; Suttons Bay at Buckley, 4:30p; Boyne City at Charlevoix, 7p; East Jordan at Elk Rapids, 7p; Gaylord at Alpena, 5:30p; Wolverine at Boyne Falls, 7p; Harbor Springs at Grayling, 7p; Bear Lake at Mason County Eastern, 7:30p; Muskegon Western Michigan Christian at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5:30p

ICE HOCKEY — Traverse City West v. Port Huron Northern at Big Bear Arena in Sault Ste. Marie Showcase, 6p; Petoskey at Alpena, 6p; Cadillac at Negaunee, 6p; Gaylord at Painesdale Jeffers, 7p; Lakeshore Badgers at Waterford Mott, 8:20p

WRESTLING — Traverse City West at Mio Female Tournament, 5p; Gaylord at Brighton, 6p

