TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Thursday, January 19

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Rutgers at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra

ESPN — Michigan at Maryland

ESPN2 — Purdue at Minnesota

ESPNU — Wichita St. at Memphis

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Indiana at Illinois

9 p.m.

CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech

ESPNU — Washington at Colorado

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Arizona

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — UCLA at Arizona St.

11 p.m.

CBSSN — BYU at Santa Clara

ESPNU — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pepperdine

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — St. Francis (NY) at Fairleigh Dickinson

6 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at NC State

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

9 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at LSU

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, First Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, First Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago vs. Detroit, Paris

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

9 p.m.

ESPN — Tampa Bay at Edmonton

10 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Arizona

TENNIS

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

RADIO

3 p.m. — NBA, Detroit v. Chicago in Paris, FM-101.1/AM-1210

6:30 p.m. — NCAA men’s basketball, Rutgers at Michigan State, FM-92.9

7 p.m. — NCAA men’s basketball, Michigan at Maryland, FM-101.1/AM-1210

10 p.m. — NHL, Detroit at Arizona, FM-106.3

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALL — Kalkaska at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p; Elk Rapids at East Jordan, 7p; Boyne City at Charlevoix, 7p; Brethren at Baldwin, 7:30p; Grayling at Harbor Springs, 7p; Cadillac Heritage Christian at Harbor Light Christian, 7p; Walkerville at Manistee Catholic Central, 7:30p; Mesick at Marion, 7:30p

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Marion at Grand Traverse Academy, 4:30p; McBain at Lake City, 7p; Ellsworth at Mancelona, 7p; Mason County Central at Glen Lake, 7p; Bellaire at Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian, 6:30p; Cadillac Heritage Christian at Harbor Light Christian, 5:30p; Manton at Houghton Lake, 6p

WRESTLING — Traverse City St. Francis, Boyne City, Grayling at Kalkaska, 6p

