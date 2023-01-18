TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Thursday, January 19
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Rutgers at Michigan St.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra
ESPN — Michigan at Maryland
ESPN2 — Purdue at Minnesota
ESPNU — Wichita St. at Memphis
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Indiana at Illinois
9 p.m.
CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech
ESPNU — Washington at Colorado
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Arizona
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — UCLA at Arizona St.
11 p.m.
CBSSN — BYU at Santa Clara
ESPNU — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pepperdine
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — St. Francis (NY) at Fairleigh Dickinson
6 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at NC State
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Ohio St.
7 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
8 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Rutgers
9 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at LSU
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, First Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, First Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago vs. Detroit, Paris
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at Boston
10 p.m.
TNT — Brooklyn at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
9 p.m.
ESPN — Tampa Bay at Edmonton
10 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Arizona
TENNIS
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia
RADIO
3 p.m. — NBA, Detroit v. Chicago in Paris, FM-101.1/AM-1210
6:30 p.m. — NCAA men’s basketball, Rutgers at Michigan State, FM-92.9
7 p.m. — NCAA men’s basketball, Michigan at Maryland, FM-101.1/AM-1210
10 p.m. — NHL, Detroit at Arizona, FM-106.3
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS BASKETBALL — Kalkaska at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p; Elk Rapids at East Jordan, 7p; Boyne City at Charlevoix, 7p; Brethren at Baldwin, 7:30p; Grayling at Harbor Springs, 7p; Cadillac Heritage Christian at Harbor Light Christian, 7p; Walkerville at Manistee Catholic Central, 7:30p; Mesick at Marion, 7:30p
GIRLS BASKETBALL — Marion at Grand Traverse Academy, 4:30p; McBain at Lake City, 7p; Ellsworth at Mancelona, 7p; Mason County Central at Glen Lake, 7p; Bellaire at Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian, 6:30p; Cadillac Heritage Christian at Harbor Light Christian, 5:30p; Manton at Houghton Lake, 6p
WRESTLING — Traverse City St. Francis, Boyne City, Grayling at Kalkaska, 6p
