TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Sunday, January 15

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan

FOX — Marquette at Xavier

FS1 — St. John’s at UConn

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Florida at East Carolina

2:15 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Temple

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Iowa

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Virginia

CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Rhode Island

1 p.m.

ESPN — Missouri at South Carolina

SECN — Georgia at Tennessee

2 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse

CBSSN — Dayton at St. Louis

PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylor at West Virginia

SECN — Kentucky at Florida

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — NC State at North Carolina

4 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech

PAC-12N — California at UCLA (Joined in Progress)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Texas

PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal

SECN — Alabama at Mississippi

COLLEGE WRESTLING

8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Minnesota

GOLF

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

BSD — N.Y. Knicks at Detroit

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Miami at Buffalo

4:30 p.m.

FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: NY Giants at Minnesota

8:15 p.m.

NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Baltimore at Cincinnati

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Arizona at Winnipeg

RADIO

Noon — NCAA men’s basketball, Northwestern at Michigan, AM-1210

1 p.m. — NBA, N.Y. Knicks at Pistons, FM-101.1

