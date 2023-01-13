TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Sunday, January 15
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Michigan
FOX — Marquette at Xavier
FS1 — St. John’s at UConn
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Florida at East Carolina
2:15 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at Temple
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Iowa
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Virginia
CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Rhode Island
1 p.m.
ESPN — Missouri at South Carolina
SECN — Georgia at Tennessee
2 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse
CBSSN — Dayton at St. Louis
PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Baylor at West Virginia
SECN — Kentucky at Florida
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — NC State at North Carolina
4 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech
PAC-12N — California at UCLA (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Texas
PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal
SECN — Alabama at Mississippi
COLLEGE WRESTLING
8 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Minnesota
GOLF
4 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
BSD — N.Y. Knicks at Detroit
9:30 p.m.
NBATV — Philadelphia at LA Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Miami at Buffalo
4:30 p.m.
FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: NY Giants at Minnesota
8:15 p.m.
NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Baltimore at Cincinnati
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Arizona at Winnipeg
RADIO
Noon — NCAA men’s basketball, Northwestern at Michigan, AM-1210
1 p.m. — NBA, N.Y. Knicks at Pistons, FM-101.1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.