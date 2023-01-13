TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, January 14
AUTO RACING
11:30 p.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The Mexico City E-Prix, Round 1, Mexico City (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma
ESPNU — Davidson at George Mason
FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul
12:30 p.m.
USA — Loyola of Chicago at Saint Joseph’s
1 p.m.
CBS — Wisconsin at Indiana
SECN — Georgia at Mississippi
2 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at Louisville
ESPN2 — Kansas St. at TCU
ESPNU — Arkansas at Vanderbilt
FS1 — Providence at Creighton
2:30 p.m.
USA — Richmond at St. Bonaventure
3 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — Monmouth at Towson
3:30 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Florida
4 p.m.
ESPN — LSU at Alabama
ESPN2 — Virginia at Florida St.
ESPNU — Cincinnati at SMU
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Oregon St.
5 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Clemson
CBSSN — William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington
6 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Oregon
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Baylor
ESPNU — Chattanooga at Samford
PAC-12N — California at Washington
SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina
7 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse
CBSSN — Colorado St. at UNLV
8 p.m.
ESPN — Texas Tech at Texas
ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Boston College
ESPNU — Bradley at Drake
FOX — Colorado at UCLA
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn
9 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico at San Diego St.
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Portland at Gonzaga
10:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Southern Cal
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Iowa
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska
4 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Butler
9 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at UNLV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
CBSSN — The Hula Bowl: Team KAI vs. Team AINA, Orlando, Fla.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan
7 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.
GOLF
11 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Latin America Amateur Championship: Third Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
4 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu
NBA
1 p.m.
ABC — Milwaukee at Miami
NFL
4:30 p.m.
FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Seattle at San Francisco
8:15 p.m.
NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: LA Chargers at Jacksonville
NHL
2 p.m.
NHLN — Calgary at Dallas
7 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Boston
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Everton
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Bournemouth at Brentford
RADIO
7 p.m. — NHL, Columbus at Detroit, FM-106.3
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS BASKETBALL — Manton at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 3p; Petoskey at Ludington, 4p
GIRLS BASKETBALL — Midland v. Cadillac at Cadillac Showcase, 6p; Kalamazoo Loy Norrix v. Gaylord at Cadillac Showcase, 2p; East Kentwood at Petoskey, noon
ICE HOCKEY — Traverse City West v. Midland at Rick Deneweth Memorial North/South Showcase at Centre Ice Arena, 12:15p; Traverse City Central v. Livonia Stevenson at Rick Deneweth Memorial North/South Showcase at Centre Ice Arena, 2:15p; Traverse City Bay Reps v. Utica Eisenhower at Rick Deneweth Memorial North/South Showcase at Centre Ice Arena, 6:45p; Petoskey at Capital City, 1p; Manistique at Lakeshore Badgers, 3p
WRESTLING — Traverse City West, Traverse City St. Francis at Sparta, 10a; Traverse City West at Pine River, 10a; Gladstone at Traverse City Central, 9a; Mancelona at Alpena Invite, 9a; Lake City at Boyne City, 9a; Grayling Invitational, 9a;
BOWLING — GNHSBC meet at Lucky Jack’s, 11a
