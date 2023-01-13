TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, January 14

AUTO RACING

11:30 p.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The Mexico City E-Prix, Round 1, Mexico City (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma

ESPNU — Davidson at George Mason

FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul

12:30 p.m.

USA — Loyola of Chicago at Saint Joseph’s

1 p.m.

CBS — Wisconsin at Indiana

SECN — Georgia at Mississippi

2 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Louisville

ESPN2 — Kansas St. at TCU

ESPNU — Arkansas at Vanderbilt

FS1 — Providence at Creighton

2:30 p.m.

USA — Richmond at St. Bonaventure

3 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Monmouth at Towson

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Florida

4 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Alabama

ESPN2 — Virginia at Florida St.

ESPNU — Cincinnati at SMU

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Oregon St.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Clemson

CBSSN — William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington

6 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Oregon

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Baylor

ESPNU — Chattanooga at Samford

PAC-12N — California at Washington

SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina

7 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse

CBSSN — Colorado St. at UNLV

8 p.m.

ESPN — Texas Tech at Texas

ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Boston College

ESPNU — Bradley at Drake

FOX — Colorado at UCLA

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn

9 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at San Diego St.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Portland at Gonzaga

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Southern Cal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Iowa

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska

4 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Butler

9 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at UNLV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

CBSSN — The Hula Bowl: Team KAI vs. Team AINA, Orlando, Fla.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

7 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.

GOLF

11 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Latin America Amateur Championship: Third Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

NBA

1 p.m.

ABC — Milwaukee at Miami

NFL

4:30 p.m.

FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Seattle at San Francisco

8:15 p.m.

NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: LA Chargers at Jacksonville

NHL

2 p.m.

NHLN — Calgary at Dallas

7 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Boston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Everton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Bournemouth at Brentford

RADIO

7 p.m. — NHL, Columbus at Detroit, FM-106.3

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALL — Manton at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 3p; Petoskey at Ludington, 4p

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Midland v. Cadillac at Cadillac Showcase, 6p; Kalamazoo Loy Norrix v. Gaylord at Cadillac Showcase, 2p; East Kentwood at Petoskey, noon

ICE HOCKEY — Traverse City West v. Midland at Rick Deneweth Memorial North/South Showcase at Centre Ice Arena, 12:15p; Traverse City Central v. Livonia Stevenson at Rick Deneweth Memorial North/South Showcase at Centre Ice Arena, 2:15p; Traverse City Bay Reps v. Utica Eisenhower at Rick Deneweth Memorial North/South Showcase at Centre Ice Arena, 6:45p; Petoskey at Capital City, 1p; Manistique at Lakeshore Badgers, 3p

WRESTLING — Traverse City West, Traverse City St. Francis at Sparta, 10a; Traverse City West at Pine River, 10a; Gladstone at Traverse City Central, 9a; Mancelona at Alpena Invite, 9a; Lake City at Boyne City, 9a; Grayling Invitational, 9a;

BOWLING — GNHSBC meet at Lucky Jack’s, 11a

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you