TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Sunday, January 1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at DePaul
3 p.m.
ESPN — Cincinnati at Temple
ESPNU — Tulsa at SMU
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Washington St.
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Maryland at Michigan
5 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Tulane
ESPNU — Belmont at S. Illinois
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Penn St.
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Butler at Georgetown
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Northwestern
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame
CBSSN — Villanova at Xavier
SECN — Alabama at Tennessee
1 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue
ESPN — Nebraska at Indiana
2 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
CBSSN — Davidson at Fordham
SECN — Florida at Texas A&M
3 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Illinois
4 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
CBSSN — Air Force at New Mexico
SECN — Missouri at Auburn
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon
6 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — G-League Ignite at Birmingham
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at Kansas City, Miami at New England, Indianapolis at NY Giants, Jacksonville at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Atlanta, Chicago at Detroit, New Orleans at Philadelphia, Carolina at Tampa Bay, Cleveland at Washington
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Las Vegas, NY Jets at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Green Bay, LA Rams at LA Chargers
8:15 p.m.
NBC — Pittsburgh at Baltimore
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — NY Rangers at Florida
8 p.m.
ESPN — NY Islanders at Seattle
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
8 p.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage, including USA vs. Germany; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds
RADIO
1 p.m. — NFL, Chicago at Detroit, FM-98.1
4:30 p.m. — NCAA men’s basketball, Maryland at Michigan, FM-101.1/AM-1210
