TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Wednesday, September 13
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Louisville
FS1 — Wisconsin at Marquette
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at Minnesota
6:30 p.m.
BSD — Cincinnati at Detroit
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Texas at Toronto
11 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. vs. Croatia, Australia vs. Britain, Spain vs. Czech Rep., Canada vs. Italy; San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Early Rounds
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Atletico Ottawa
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: Minnesota at Connecticut, Game 1
10 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs First Round: Chicago at Las Vegas, Game 1
RADIO
6:30 p.m. — MLB, Cincinnati at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
VOLLEYBALL — Cadillac at Traverse City West, 6:30p; Traverse City Central at Gaylord, 6:30p; Boyne Falls at Atlanta, 6p; Ellsworth at Central Lake, 7:30p
GIRLS GOLF — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West, Manistee at Montague Wildcats Invitational, 9a
BOYS SOCCER — Leland at Glen Lake, 5p; McBain Northern Michigan Christian at Big Rapids Crossroads, 5p; Suttons Bay at Buckley, 5p; Benzie Central at Kingsley, 5p; Ludington at Manistee, 7p
CROSS COUNTRY — Gaylord St. Mary, Kalkaska at Roscommon Bucks Invite, 4p
BOYS TENNIS — Traverse City West at Glen Lake Homestead Clay Court Classic, 1p
