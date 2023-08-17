TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, August 18

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 100 At The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped)

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

6 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Quarterfinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

9 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Maracaibo, Venezuela vs. Santiago de Veraguas, Panama, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Smithfield, R.I., Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Tokyo, Japan vs. Tijuana, Mexico, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Fargo, N.D. vs. Needville, Texas, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Kansas City at Chicago Cubs

6:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Toronto at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Cleveland

APPLETV+ — Boston at NY Yankees

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at LA Angels OR Baltimore at Oakland

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Carolina at NY Giants

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Sheffield United at Nottingham Forest

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. Australia, Third-Place Match, Brisbane, Australia

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Chicago at Atlanta

10 p.m.

ION — New York at Phoenix

RADIO

7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Cleveland, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

CROSS COUNTRY — Traverse City Central at St. John’s Under the Lights Invite, 10p

BOYS TENNIS — Traverse City West Titan quad, 10a

BOYS SOCCER — Leland at Charlevoix, 5p; Alpena at Harbor Springs, 5p; Newaygo at Kingsley, 5p; Reed City at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 1p; Buckley at McBain NMC, 2:30p; Oxford at Petoskey, 10a; Lake Orion at Petoskey, noon; Marquette at Petoskey, 2p; Manistee at Suttons Bay, 5p

VOLLEYBALL — Cadillac at Coopersville, 9a; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Glen Lake, 7p; Cedar Springs, Forest Area, Grand Traverse Academy, Mesick, Remus Chippewa Hills at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 3p; Kalkaska at Roscommon Super Quad, 9a

