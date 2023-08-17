TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, August 18
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 100 At The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped)
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
6 p.m.
GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Quarterfinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
9 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Maracaibo, Venezuela vs. Santiago de Veraguas, Panama, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Smithfield, R.I., Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Tokyo, Japan vs. Tijuana, Mexico, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Fargo, N.D. vs. Needville, Texas, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Kansas City at Chicago Cubs
6:40 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Toronto at Cincinnati
7 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Cleveland
APPLETV+ — Boston at NY Yankees
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at LA Angels OR Baltimore at Oakland
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Carolina at NY Giants
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Sheffield United at Nottingham Forest
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m. (Saturday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. Australia, Third-Place Match, Brisbane, Australia
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Chicago at Atlanta
10 p.m.
ION — New York at Phoenix
RADIO
7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Cleveland, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
CROSS COUNTRY — Traverse City Central at St. John’s Under the Lights Invite, 10p
BOYS TENNIS — Traverse City West Titan quad, 10a
BOYS SOCCER — Leland at Charlevoix, 5p; Alpena at Harbor Springs, 5p; Newaygo at Kingsley, 5p; Reed City at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 1p; Buckley at McBain NMC, 2:30p; Oxford at Petoskey, 10a; Lake Orion at Petoskey, noon; Marquette at Petoskey, 2p; Manistee at Suttons Bay, 5p
VOLLEYBALL — Cadillac at Coopersville, 9a; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Glen Lake, 7p; Cedar Springs, Forest Area, Grand Traverse Academy, Mesick, Remus Chippewa Hills at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 3p; Kalkaska at Roscommon Super Quad, 9a
