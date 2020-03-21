To our readers
Let’s face it, the novel coronavirus has us all on edge.
It upended many of our routines, canceled our favorite events and activities, and placed many of us with underlying health conditions at grave risk.
We want to fill you in on our efforts at the Record-Eagle to cover the news locally and keep you informed with accurate and timely news about the pandemic as it evolves.
We, like you, are dealing with a public health and economic crisis the dimensions of which we have never experienced before. We understand frustrations over not knowing when it will end. We also believe our responsibility to ask questions and deliver you clear answers is even more important when our community faces such difficult times.
In the interest of caution and safety, we’ve encouraged our newsroom and other staff to work from home whenever necessary, with the exception of those employees integral to the production and distribution of the newspaper.
Our reporters are working day and night, checking with state and local government and health officials for information on how the outbreak affects your public safety, schools, businesses, eateries, events, health care facilities and other everyday activities.
They are diligently asking questions and writing stories, taking photos and shooting video to keep apace of breaking news, reporting COVID-19 cases, and providing useful information such as hours grocery stores, pharmacies, churches and parks are open; how to talk to your children about the virus, and ways to stay active while social distancing.
As the largest news organization in northern Michigan, we take seriously our responsibility to be here for you when others can’t.
But we cannot do it alone. We need your questions and concerns. We need you to share your stories of coping or helping others in this time of need; how your family is getting along day to day. Stories about heroism, caring and helping hands.
Please contact our newsroom at renewsroom@record-eagle.com to help widen our local coverage.
We want to inform you, not scare you. We are in this stressful time together, and together we can get through it.
We pursue this goal despite the economic impact the crisis will have on our organization. The ripples from reduced business activity and closed stores is real, and will touch us all, the Record-Eagle included.
The Record-Eagle is an essential source of information in this emergency, and we have all hands on deck. Our journalists will be here for you during this crisis, as they have through many other difficult times during the Record-Eagle’s 162-year history.
To that end, last week we made all of our ongoing pandemic coverage free to all record-eagle.com visitors. We believe everyone in our community, regardless of means, should have access to the latest news and information on COVID-19. But we also ask, if you are able, please support our journalism by subscribing to the Record-Eagle. At no time in our history has your support been more important to our mission to provide local public service journalism.
This is a special, caring community. We wish everyone good health and safe keep. Please know that all of us at Record-Eagle are committed to keeping you informed about the ever-expanding story of the coronavirus.
Paul Heidbreder, Publisher
Nathan Payne, Editor
