TRAVERSE CITY — The three Democrats on the Grand Traverse County board, as well as the board chair, did not show up for a special meeting held Wednesday.
"I don't believe this was a proper meeting and I don't want to condone it by participating," said Commissioner T.J. Andrews.
Andrews, an attorney, said the meeting was not properly noticed as the notice came from an administrative assistant and not the county clerk, and commissioners were not given 10 days notice as required by state law.
According to MCL 46.10, a written request addressed to the county clerk must come from one-third of the members of the board, after which " ... the clerk shall give notice to each of the commissioners ... at least 10 days before the time of the meeting."
County Administrator Nate Alger said the notice went out to commissioners via email at 4:46 p.m. Monday, when it was also posted publicly. The Michigan Open Meetings Act specifies that a special meeting must be posted at least 18 hours before the meeting.
The only item on the agenda was changing the date of a hearing for Richard Cochrun and Robert Fudge, GTC-appointed Bay Area Transportation Authority board members who were last week charged by the county with willful neglect of duty.
Commissioner Ashlea Walter said in the end their votes didn't matter, as the change was approved on a vote of 5-0, with the hearing now taking place March 15 at the county board's regular meeting. It was originally set for April 5. Andrews, Walter and Commissioner Lauren Flynn voted against charging the two board members.
The charges against Cochrun and Fudge, brought by Commission Vice Chair Brad Jewett, stem from their votes to increase the BATA board to nine members, with the two new seats to be at-large members appointed by the BATA board, which Jewett says is improper.
"I'm concerned about what appears to be bringing charges against people because the county doesn't like the way they voted," Andrews said. "That has a chilling effect on getting people to serve on an appointed board or committee in the community."
Walter agreed, saying these are well-meaning people who shared their time, experience and passion by stepping up.
"Publicly shaming them for not doing what you think they should do feels completely wrong to me," Walter said.
Kelly Dunham, the authority's executive director, has said the recommendation to increase came from a consultant hired last year and would bring better representation of the community.
Jewett, who also sits on the BATA board, said he heard Cochrun say at a meeting that the new members would give the BATA board a way to appoint two members who were not reappointed by the GTC board.
Cochrun told commissioners during public comment Wednesday that he returned from a vacation Friday and hasn't had time to prepare a defense.
"I'm here so you can put a face and person with who you have accused of willful neglect of duty in regards to my position on the BATA board," Cochrun said.
He filed a Freedom of Information Act request for documents stating what duty he neglected, documents he believes he won't get before his hearing. Moving the meeting up deprives him and Fudge of the due process and the right to defend themselves against "defaming and slanderous accusations," he said.
According to the minutes from the March 1 county meeting, the approved motion charges Cochrun and Fudge with "willful neglect of their duty to represent the county on the Bay Area Transportation Board," and that they will "consider recalling these appointees for violating their fiduciary duty to the voter."
Jewett declined to answer questions from the Record-Eagle.
Commissioner Lauren Flynn said she didn't attend the special meeting because she wants no part in the two men's removal.
"That's not why I was elected," Flynn said. "This is just a waste of time, in my eyes. I feel that when someone is appointed we put our faith in them to do what they feel is right."
Andrews, Flynn and Walter said they are not clear what duty Cochrun and Fudge violated.
"We have been given absolutely no information other than the allegations that Jewett brought to us," Walter said, adding that the county board has no right to dictate how a BATA board member should vote.
"Their role isn't to serve me directly, or to serve the board directly. Their mission is to serve BATA and the community," Walter said.
Commissioner Darryl V. Nelson said the hearing is being held three weeks early because March 15 is also the deadline for applications for those interested in the new BATA at-large positions. BATA has a board retreat set for March 16.
"It was the fear that they could make these changes at the end of that meeting," Nelson said, adding that he feels the authority wants less control by elected officials. He said if the BATA board wanted more members they should have first gone to the GTC county board and the Leelanau county board to discuss it instead of making an "end run" around them.
BATA has an $11.7 million budget, Nelson said and he feels it's his duty as an elected official to protect the interests of the taxpayer.
BATA's revenues come from a voted millage, fares and federal and state dollars. It does not get any money from the county.
In July, Nicole Miller and Justin Reed were removed from the Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority board after not voting the way some on the county board thought they should. Their removal is being challenged by a local arm of the American Civil Liberties Union.
"There's a pattern that our county board is setting," Walter said. "That kind of vendetta is very damaging to our democracy. It's very alarming to me that that's what's going on."
