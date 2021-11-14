TRAVERSE CITY — Thousands of fans filled Thirlby Field this fall, watching three powerful high school football teams run up winning records. In Traverse City, such successful seasons are nothing new.
That winning streak started in 1896: In their first year of play the Traverse City High School “Black and Gold” (today’s Trojans) won the Northern Michigan Championship. Today the Trojans, the St. Francis Gladiators and the Traverse City West Titans have combined regular season winning percentages of nearly .700. State and conference championships dot the record books.
Perhaps an ingrained spirit of spectacle saturates Thirlby Field itself, urging these teams to victory. Even before hosting hundreds of winning football games, the ground on which Thirlby stands witnessed much pageantry.
The area in question is roughly bound by 12th and 14th, Pine and Oak streets. The first-known references to its use refer to it as “The Circus Grounds.” By the late 1800s, and stretching until near the end of the 20th century, traveling circuses visited Traverse City. Early on, exotic animals and daredevil acts were presented in the area now called Thirlby Field.
By the early 1900s that same turf hosted the forerunner of today’s Northwestern Michigan Fair. No doubt spectacular feats of horsemanship and thrilling rides enthralled attentive crowds.
During those same years, “Black and Gold” football games were being played on the “12th Street Athletic Field,” which sat between 12th and 13th streets. The area that became Thirlby Field was used for practices.
When football came to Traverse City, the game was about 25 years old. In 1869 Rutgers and Princeton played the first college soccer game. Then rugby became more popular among college athletes. So what has become modern American football started as a combination of soccer and rugby played at the college level. Eventually the game moved to both the professional and high school levels.
Traverse City’s early “Black and Gold” teams set high standards for those that followed. Between 1896 and 1975, when Michigan established a high school football playoff system, Central claimed numerous championships. Under the playoff system Central won state championships in 1978, 1985 and 1988.
Traverse City’s second high school football team, the St. Francis Gladiators, first took the field in 1951. Initially the Gladiators did not belong to a specific league, and they often played teams from larger schools with more established programs. The staff and players at some of those schools thought the Traverse City team would be “easy prey.” But that notion soon evaporated as St. Francis won victories against highly ranked teams.
The Gladiators were voted state champions in 1973 and ‘74, just before the Michigan playoff system was instituted. They then claimed state championships in 1992, 1999, 2003, 2005, 2008 and 2009.
As the Gladiators honed their skills in the 1950s, professional football grew in popularity. The lone National Football League featured 13 teams, and then the American Football League formed in 1959. More and more games were televised, bringing the sport to millions of Americans. Football began to challenge baseball for the appellation “America’s Game.”
Back in Traverse City, the 1951 Gladiators stepped onto a playing field that twice moved from its original location. In 1921, play moved from the 12th Street Athletic Field to a site running north and south just west of Pine Street. Fences and other structures were built during a city-wide work bee using lumber hauled from land cleared for the Brown Bridge Dam.
Then in 1934, the field was redesigned to run east-west. It was dedicated to E.L. Thirlby, a prominent physician and supporter of all things Trojan. The new facility boasted a field house, white picket fences, stands and a press box. 1937 saw the addition of lights, with plans to play home games on Friday night. “Friday Night Lights” had arrived in Traverse City.
The city’s third high school team, the Traverse City West Titans, formed in 1998. During the 1990s Traverse City High School became very crowded, so a second school was built. Students were split between West and TCHS, which officially became known as Traverse City Central.
While the Titans are still reaching for their first State Championship, they have made the state playoffs 17 of their 23 seasons, playing as the area’s only Division One team.
By the late 1990s many changes had come to professional football. In 1970 the NFL and AFL merged into one league with two conferences of 16 teams each. Perhaps more important to the national psyche was the first Superbowl, played in 1967. Today this is an annual event and the nation’s most notable “unofficial” national holiday.
Many changes also had come to Thirlby Field. The playing area went from natural grass to sod in 1981, and artificial turf in 2010. In 1995 a group of former players formed “Between the Fences,” a nonprofit organization that raised funds for the maintenance and restructuring of the field. The group oversaw the replacement of all bleachers and the lighting system. And while Thirlby Field remained Thirlby Field, the stadium itself was dedicated to Harry T. Running in recognition of his generous donations.
Several years later a second group, “Fourth and Goal,” was formed to support further Thirlby renovations. Ensuing improvements were made regarding locker rooms, rest rooms, concession facilities and a press box elevator.
In 1896 a small group of young men formed Traverse City’s first football team. Today a new, state-of-the-art scoreboard rises above Thirlby Field. As it records the exploits of three hometown teams, it is a safe bet that Thirlby games will continue for many years to come.