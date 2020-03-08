It started with two deaths.
Two suicides.
Reporters working for the Traverse City Record-Eagle followed their training in the wake of the hanging deaths of Alan Bradley Halloway in July 2017 and Marilyn Lucille Palmer in February 2018 inside Grand Traverse County’s jail. They dug in, requested investigative reports and other records, and asked questions.
They sought answers many in the general public wanted, like: How could someone die by suicide inside a facility where most aspects of a person’s life are controlled?
And they asked less obvious questions like: Who oversees Michigan’s local jails? Who is responsible for investigating deaths inside those county facilities? Were Halloway and Palmer’s deaths isolated occurrences, or were they indications of a wider systemic problem?
What they found, or didn’t find, became the foundation for a year-long data collection effort that will result in the most comprehensive database of how and why people die in Michigan’s local jails we could muster.
In all, the effort cost more than $2,100 in records-related fees and required hundreds of days spent sending requests, pushing back against denials and negotiating steep fee estimates.
It’s an effort to fill a void in publicly available information. There were no records available to indicate whether two suicides inside Grand Traverse County’s jail were an anomaly.
The only agency that compiles comprehensive data on in-custody deaths is the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Statistics, but the agency makes infrequent releases of data it collects. It does not allow public access to information more specific than statewide data. And the agency typically takes years to release what information it does disclose. In February, BJS published information compiled from forms it collected in 2016.
Starting in March of 2019, thanks to time and support provided by an Abrams Nieman Fellowship for Local Investigative Journalism, the Record-Eagle was able to file more than 90 Freedom of Information Act requests seeking records related to in-custody deaths that occurred in Michigan between 2009 and 2019.
Those requests were filed with each of Michigan’s 83 county sheriffs, because the state does not have a central oversight authority for local and county jails.
Responses to those requests varied.
Some counties sent records promptly, and without fees. Others sent invoices for thousands of dollars or estimated long wait times to fulfill requests. Wayne County, the largest jail operator in Michigan, has not yet sent requested documents to the Record-Eagle 110 days after receiving a $430 deposit.
We will spend the next few weeks publishing our findings. We will make our data and all the documents that contributed to it publicly available on our website. We will encourage other journalists to use the records we collected to report on what is happening in their communities.
This reporting project is an effort to better understand the system that experts and insiders alike say decades ago substituted local jails for mental health treatment in the United States.
So far our findings are unsettling, and the documents often difficult to read. We read them all, every page, in an effort to glean important data that could help explain what is happening inside local jails across Michigan. Thousands of pages of investigative reports and federal forms detail the final days of nearly 200 Michiganders, people who left behind grieving children, parents, spouses and friends.
Many of the people who work inside the system, and those affected by it, have generously spent time with Record-Eagle reporters during the past few months. They helped us, and hopefully you, to understand the system in ways documents and data couldn’t.
