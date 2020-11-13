MANISTEE — Kristina Weber’s feet keep giving her grief.
First it’s a blister, then its an ulcer, then an infection she worries may have spread into the bone.
Surgical shoes that didn’t quite fit weren’t helping. What does help though, is gospel music.
“Open the Eyes of My Heart, that’s my favorite song,” Weber said, in a phone call earlier this month from her room at Spectrum’s Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids. “As soon as you hear it, you want to sing it.”
Weber, 44, is a Type-1 diabetic and in early November, she was in the hospital awaiting surgery.
Foot problems are common in those with diabetes, said Dr. Roger Gerstle, chief clinical officer of Traverse Health Clinic, because of the nerve and vascular damage the disease can cause.
Foot problems are also common among those without shelter.
If you don’t have a home, Weber says, you spend a lot of time walking.
“Always being on the go, its very taxing to be homeless,” she said. “You can’t relax. Not being able to put your stuff in one place, never feeling comfortable for any length of time, every day always so unknown.”
Logistical challenges such as how to refrigerate your insulin, how to keep your feet clean and and where to store sterile bandages and other wound care supplies make staying healthy near impossible for those who are homeless, Gerstle said.
Traverse Health Clinic, a non-profit organization, has ramped up its outreach to the area’s homeless population, which Gerstle estimated is between 150 and 200 people.
Staff there is working with street outreach from Goodwill Northern Michigan, said coordinator Ryan Hannon, to provide Covid-19 rapid tests and flu vaccinations.
“What we’ve found is by taking medical care to the people, they are willing to talk and seek care for other ailments,” Hannon said.
And at the clinic on Garfield Avenue, staff offers primary care, behavioral health and recovery support and no one is turned away because they don’t have insurance, their website states.
“We see all of the usual chronic illnesses — COPD, asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure — they all can be exacerbated, though, for multiple reasons for the unsheltered,” he said.
The clinic also has an enrollment and eligibility specialist on site, to help complete paperwork for Medicare and Medicaid, for free, for anyone in the community, not just clinic patients, said Marketing Director Mi Stanley.
The head and the heart aren’t separate from the body, and a sense of hopelessness can be just as damaging to a person’s long term health, as any physical malady, Gerstle added.
Weber said she has received health care from Traverse Clinic and acknowledged her own bouts with anxiety and depression. She is an avid crafter, and sews and does beadwork to combat dark feelings.
That too can be hampered by frequent moves, which make it difficult to organize and store her supplies, yet her life is not without its advantages, she said.
“When you’re out camping, down in tent city, you get to have bonfires and be outside in nature, which I like,” she said. “You don’t have too many restrictions or rules. No one tells you how you should live, what you should do, what your concept of life should be.”
The common assumption that all homeless people are drug addicts or drunks, is false, Weber said. She doesn’t take drugs and isn’t addicted to alcohol. When she overhears people disparaging those in her circumstance, it makes her feel small.
“I’ve been in the emergency room and fallen asleep waiting to see a doctor, been treated just terribly and yelled at because they think I’m a drunk and passed out,” Weber said. “I’m not. I’m tired.”
Weber’s mom was born in Wyandotte, her dad was born in Detroit, they met in Suttons Bay, moved to the Upper Peninsula and Weber was born in Marquette.
She went to high school in Traverse City and took heath education classes at the Career-Tech Center. Her dream was to be a nurse. She worked at K-Mart before it closed and then worked in adult foster care homes until her own health put her on disability.
Until a few years ago, Weber lived with her father, who is still caring for her dog.
She moved out after she and her father’s new girlfriend had a series of disputes. This year she spent several nights at Safe Harbor in Traverse City until the facility closed April 1.
Safe Harbor staff and volunteers passed out tents and sleeping bags to many of their 80 regular guests, though Weber was able to secure one of several hotel vouchers offered to those with chronic medical conditions.
The hotel voucher was good for two weeks, with the option to renew, which Weber said she did.
The rest of the year is a stressful jumble, a patchwork of overnights with friends, a stint in a rented camper, a few weeks at The Goodwill Inn and a room at the Women’s Resource Center’s shelter she said she was grateful to receive.
Weber then inadvertently triggered a relocation to the Goodwill Inn by revealing the address of an emergency shelter to a Record-Eagle reporter.
“That can put everyone at risk, not just our guests but our staff,” said Women’s Resource Center Director Juliette Schultz. “We take the safety of our guests so very seriously, even if that means relocation.”
This trajectory of moving from one place to the next does not sound unusual to Gerstle.
“People get housing and then they lose it,” he said. “I have patients who have lived in the shelters, and then at a different time, they have a house.”
“You and I have resources — family support, neighbors who bring food, families that will travel from miles away to help out,” he added. “But some in our community are barely eking it out. When any bad thing happens, there’s no buffer, there’s no slack.”
Weber’s surgery went well, there was no infection in the bone and she was recently released from the hospital. Her foot is bandaged, she sometimes uses a wheelchair and is staying with her boyfriend, James.
The two met on a dating app, Kettle of Fish, and are, for now, staying in the basement of a friend’s house in Manistee, not too far from the river.
Weber has $36 left on her Bridge Card this month for groceries. She James are hoping to pool his wages from working occasional construction and handyman jobs, with her monthly disability benefits, to find an apartment.
“I’d like to have my little dog back,” Weber said, “and take him for a walk along the river.”