With Traverse City West and Traverse City Central set to square off Tuesday in both boys and girls hoops, the Get Around welcomed TC Central alum and UpNorth Live Sports Director Harrison Beeby to chat about one of the biggest high school rivalries in northern Michigan with hosts Brendan Quealy and James Cook.
Bay Reps hockey players Aaron Ackerson and Riley Pierce jump on the pod for a bit to talk about this season, haircuts, locker room pranks and much more. Plus, Boyne City wrestler Lydia Krauss makes it into the Get Around Hall of Fame and the guys talk about what sports movie they’d want to play a part in if they could.
Listen on Record-Eagle.com, SoundCloud.com/
thegetaround and Spotify!