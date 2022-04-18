The Get Around Episode No. 214
We’ve got guests back in the studio for the first time since November as Traverse City United lacrosse players Matt Ochoa and Ben Schollett stop by the offices of the Traverse City Record-Eagle to talk about the season, disc golf, a potential new job and much more.
We also debut a new segment on the Get Around as James and Brendan go head to head against Matt and Ben in a rousing game of Heads Up! The outcome is both expected and unsurprising.
Plus, two more local athletes are inducted into the Get Around Hall of Fame, we chat about our favorite sports nicknames and how different it is being a sports journalist now compared to 25, 50 and even 75 years ago.
LISTEN NOW at Record-Eagle.com, Soundcloud.com/thegetaround and on Spotify!
