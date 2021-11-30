Fresh off qualifying for the Eastbay Cross Country Championship National Finals, Traverse City Central star runners Julia Flynn and Luke Venhuizen jump on the pod to talk about everything from running shoes and popcorn to how they stay mentally focused during a race! Flynn and Venhuizen also reveal where they’ll be running collegiately after high school.
Also on this episode: Traverse City Central’s heartbreaking loss in the Division 2 football state championship game, a wrap-up of the the fall sports season, and what Brendan, James and Andrew would buy if they signed a 10-year, $95 million coaching contract like Brian Kelly and Mel Tucker.
