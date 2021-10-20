DOUBLE INTERVIEW ALERT
Traverse City St. Francis boys tennis state champions Ben Schmude and Tommy Puetz join Brendan, James and Andrew in the Get Around studio to talk about winning the program’s first state title.
Fresh off their final rounds in the girls golf state tournament, Traverse City Central’s Grace Maitland and Traverse City West’s Ainslee Hewitt also drop by to chat with the guys and drop a little golf knowledge as well as their pet peeves on the course.
The Get Around trio also breaks down the Sweet 16 of the Record-Eagle’s Football Helmet Mayhem and the best Week Nine football games coming up Friday.