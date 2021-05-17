The Get Around Ep. 176 — Brittany Steimel and Lydia Heymes, TC West

TC West leaders Brittany Steimel and Lydia Heymes stop by before meeting with Gaylord for control of the Big North Conference softball crown.

THE PULSE

The guys chat about the John Schlosser Memorial Tournament, TC Central and TC West soccer and track matchups and preview big softball games between Traverse City schools and Gaylord.

INTERVIEW 

Brittany Steimel and Lydia Heymes, TC West

COLLEGE CORNER 

Hunter Kehoe continues to dominate college golf, Chris Proctor gets pulled up to AAA and The Get Around expands to the radio. Tune in to find out where to listen!

CHATTER THAT MATTERS 

The mask mandate has been lifted for all MHSAA sports for fully vaccinated persons, find out what that means for everyone else.

HALL OF FAME 

Lauren Bingham, Annie Ferguson and Josh Lavely face off.

TRIFECTA 

What professional athlete that changed teams at the end of their career was one of the best?

