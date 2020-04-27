The Get Around Ep. 123

Trevor Huffman

 BY ANDREW ROSENTHAL arosenthal@record-eagle.com

The Get Around welcomes former Kent State and Petoskey great Trevor Huffman for Ep. 123 to talk about his experiences with European basketball, the CBA's Great Lakes Storm in Birch Run and what he's up to now as a coach (25:21 - 57:24). We also discuss the NFL Draft (open - 16:30), the NBA's first stage in reopening and create a hypothetical scenario where Traverse City is a neutral site for the return of the NHL (16:31 - 25:20). We close out the show with a look at round two of the greatest athlete of all time Twitter tournament.

