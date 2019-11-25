The Get Around welcomes Glen Lake football players Reece Hazelton and Brady McDonough after the Lakers' 31-30 overtime semifinal win over Montague to earn a Division 6 state championship berth at Ford Field.
PULSE
James, Jake and Harrison break down the three football teams and two volleyball squads that made it to their respective semifinals.
INTERVIEW
Glen Lake quarterback Reece Hazelton and kicker Brady "Don't Call Me Peyton" McDonough.
CRYSTAL BALL
We take a shot at predicting Glen Lake's D-6 state final matchup with Monroe St. Mary.
HALL OF FAME
Leland's Gillian Grobbel, Hazelton and TC Tritons swimmer Claire Bongiorno are up for entry into northern Michigan's most exclusive club.
TRIFECTA
Find out the best venue we each played sports in.
Commented
