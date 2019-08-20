TRAVERSE CITY — A passenger train starts from Bay View resort, carrying pleasure-trippers back to “real life” in Chicago after a summer break in northern Michigan.
It travels south at 40 miles an hour.
A freight train heads from western Michigan to Traverse City loaded with coal for the power plant.
It travels north at 25 miles an hour.
The set up isn’t a story problem; it’s a story set in motion 100 years ago today.
The two trains smashed together on the single track, causing the deadliest train crash in Traverse City history.
“One train telescoped into the other. When they hit, a 400-pound piece of metal flew to the edge of Boardman River, 200 feet away,” said Ron House. “That’s a lot of weight to go together.”
Six people died in the crash — five railroad employees and a mail clerk. Another 46 people were injured, including 41 passengers and 5 people employed by the railroad companies.
The crash’s cause was a mistake and an ill-timed lunch break in Grawn.
The Pere Marquette Extra #362 Freight chugged 11 coal cars and a caboose up from western Michigan. Orders for the day mandated the freight train “take siding” — trainspeak for pulling over into the rail equivalent of a road shoulder at Grawn or Beitner — but it didn’t.
The train’s workers “forgot” about the coming passenger train, House said.
An unlucky break had the operator on duty on a lunch break when the freight train passed by Grawn without stopping.
“There was no way of communicating to each other back then,” House said. “If you didn’t watch it and obey the rules, you would end up in a head-on collision.”
The curve of the track and the downhill momentum meant nobody saw what was coming until it was much too late, House said.
“At max, they had 660 feet to react,” House said. “You don’t stop a train in 60 seconds ... much less six seconds.”
The freight train never braked; the passenger train’s brake touched for two seconds before impact.
“The poor guys had no chance,” House said.
House, a retired Navy dentist, recently gave a presentation on the crash known in railroad circles as the “Beitner Cornfield Meet.”
The Railroad Historical Society of Northwestern Michigan member didn’t know about it until he picked up a book off the sale shelf called, “Sail and Rail: A Narrative History of Transportation in Western Michigan” penned by Lucille and Lawrence Wakefield.
His wife, Jan House, who grew up in Traverse City, hadn’t heard about the crash either, she said.
“I find it interesting ... I never knew about it and it actually happened near where I grew up.”
The train left the station when House’s quest for detail led to obtaining a copy of the century-old Interstate Commerce Commission investigation findings from the Maryland headquarters.
The detailed report — plus some rudimentary math, and knowing the length of a railroad rail — led House, and fellow railroad history buff Gary Baillod to the crash site itself, 100 years later.
Coal from the errant freight train is still ground into the dirt, House said.
“It was tragic.”
He hopes at some point they can put a plaque marking the location of the historic crash, which still has lessons to teach us today, House said.
“It shouldn’t have happened. The passenger train crew had been at work for three hours — the freight train crew had been working 14 hours straight. It speaks to the importance of safety in any industry.”
