TRAVERSE CITY — “The air that loomed over the school days after the Oxford shooting was one never to be forgotten by students 178 miles away at West Senior High School.”
That’s how Janie Sulecki, an incoming senior at Traverse City West Senior High School, started her three minutes of public comment at Traverse City Area Public Schools’ board of education meeting on Monday.
With the understanding that her school district’s administrators, teachers and trustees want to do everything in their power to keep her and her peers safe, Sulecki said she felt compelled to come to the meeting and share her experience as a teenager whose K-12 education has been stained by notorious school shootings across the country.
“The board needs to witness how students feel about this,” Sulecki said in an interview. “When you start in preschool practicing lockdown procedures and go through all your life doing that, it’s a completely different way of growing up in the school system. It's not the same as they have experienced.”
At the meeting, Sulecki recounted her experience at school following the shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County, where four students —Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling — were killed by one of their peers in late November 2021.
The halls at TC West were quieter and there seemed to be a heightened level of anxiety and fear, especially after threats were made against the school and its occupants, she said.
“Hearing those threats is somewhat of a surreal experience," Sulecki said in an interview. "When somebody says they could come into your school with a gun and, you know, shoot your friends, that’s not an easy thing to hear, and it’s not an easy thing to really process.”
So far, in 2022, there have been 27 school shootings with injuries or deaths in the U.S., according to Education Week, which has been tracking school shootings since 2018. The most recent of these tragedies was at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 kids and 2 adults were killed by an 18-year-old gunman.
While school shootings are statistically rare events, in the wake of tragedies such as the ones in Uvalde and Oakland County, heightened concerns about school security and whether or not a similar situation could play out elsewhere are common.
Sulecki was one of multiple people who stood up to speak about recent school shootings, gun control and ways to make schools safer at Monday's meeting. Parents, students and community members relayed the sadness they have felt about the recent tragedy in Uvalde and their hopes that the TCAPS trustees and administrative team will do everything in their power to ensure that such a tragedy won’t play out in their schools.
Each speaker stood at the microphone with 21 pairs of shoes lined up in front of the podium to represent the victims of the shooting in Uvalde.
The shoes were brought in by Jay Berger, a local financial adviser whose children graduated from TCAPS. The recent shooting in Uvalde deeply impacted Berger, and he felt moved to speak at the board meeting, and he encouraged people around him to do the same.
Berger said he regrets that a burden such as preventing shootings has been placed on American schools, but he wants to work with TCAPS to figure out what solutions and preventative measures are out there. At the meeting, Berger also called on the school district to delay the start of the 2022-23 school year in the event they make no changes or are unable to do an in-depth assessment of the schools' security and student supports.
“I'm always proud of living in Traverse City,” Berger said in an interview. “And why can't Traverse City be the place that changes something really important like this?”
Bridget Maguire, a TCAPS alumna who grew up with Berger’s kids and has two young children she plans to send to TCAPS, also spoke at the meeting. Maguire said she didn’t realize that she had developed a feeling of helplessness towards school shootings until Berger called her before Monday’s meeting and asked her to speak.
It was a no-brainer to say yes, despite not being a vocally political person or a public speaker, she said. While the TCAPS administrators and trustees may not have all the answers, and there are of course things that can happen outside of the schools’ jurisdiction, Maguire said she hopes that they do all they can to address the issue with the tools they have.
“When I went to (the board meeting), it was more of a plea to just use every expert, every piece of science and research on this topic and mental health, just cover all ends to see what we can do,” Maguire said in an interview.
At that same meeting, TCAPS trustees discussed security in the school district’s buildings and voiced what they would like to see change, from in-depth building security assessments and advice from experts to more mental health support in the schools.
Some also stated an interest in hearing more from teachers and students on the topic and being able to present in a public meeting a more comprehensive list of what’s been done so far to make TCAPS schools safe without compromising the security of the school district.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner agreed with a lot of the trustees’ thoughts about priorities, but also situated their expectations in reality.
Restrictions on how schools can get money to fund new positions, dwindling pools of applicants for school counselors and social workers, the designs of some TCAPS buildings and a limited number of security experts in the state, to name a few, will all make change complicated but not impossible, he said.
“Resources are scarce, but at the same point, I don’t know that there’s a resource any more important than our children’s safety,” VanWagoner said.
Recently, TCAPS buildings have been assessed for their physical security by school administrators, and there have been recent changes at many buildings to designate a single entry point with safety glass. TCAPS administrators and trustees have also worked with the county government and local law enforcement to develop training and emergency procedures.
There’s also some new streams of funding coming in for this very issue. In May, TCAPS received a $250,000 school safety grant from the state to replace exterior doors at two high school buildings, two middle school buildings and three elementary buildings. The project is expected to be done in 2023.
And, a recently enacted state law will allocate up to $2,000 per school for risk assessments, which will be about $32,000 in total for TCAPS. That likely won’t cover all of what the board wants to do with a security assessment, VanWagoner said.
No decisions were made on Monday, but the board has future meetings — one on June 27 and another yet to be scheduled in early July — in which they plan to discuss the issue further and make decisions on next steps. In the weeks leading up to those study sessions, TCAPS’s administrative team will collect information on experts and firms that can be used to do further assessments of TCAPS buildings and provide advice.
Legally, school districts must have a finalized budget by the end of June, but there are usually hefty amendments in the weeks after that when the state releases its final version of its budget for public schools.
Board President Scott Newman-Bale said in an interview that he expects many people to come to the table with a variety of suggestions and solutions. He said it’s likely that this will be an ongoing conversation, especially with the current strategic planning process.
“I think there's a lot of different ways this could go,” Newman-Bale said. “I think the important thing to understand is it's probably a never-ending process. There's some larger parts to this about structural changes ... everything's on the table right now.”
With the rise in school shootings since the late 1990s, many studies have been published on the efficacy of popular interventions and preventative measures against school shootings.
After the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, a group of academics from a variety of disciplines developed a “Call for Action to Prevent Gun Violence in the United States of America,” which was endorsed by organizations such as the Michigan Association of School Psychologists and the American Federation of Teachers. This document encourages a deeper focus on preventative efforts that are in line with a comprehensive public health approach.
Some research calls into question the efficacy of active shooter drills.
There is almost no research that affirms the value of active shooter drills for preventing school shootings or protecting the school community during a shooting.
Everytown for Gun Safety and the Georgia Institute of Technology funded a study that was published in the peer-reviewed weekly science journal Nature that analyzed social media conversations for 114 K-12 schools in the 90 days prior to and the 90 days after active shooter drills drills. The results from that study indicate that anxiety, stress and depression increased by 39 to 42 percent following the drills.
Solutions should be more fixated on not allowing these things to happen in the first place, Sulecki said in an interview. And she plans on actively working on possible efforts in TCAPS.
Sulecki is planning to spend this summer forming a game plan for a club she started this school year that will look into ways to get more mental health support for students at TCAPS as a way to prevent future school shootings or school violence. It will be modeled after the Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit founded by several families impacted by the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School and focused on creating a culture that prevents school shootings.
Right now, her ideas are more general, but she plans to have a more specific focus by the beginning of next school year.
Hopefully, she said, the club can live on after she's graduated.
"I think the student voice is one of the most powerful weapons against school shootings," Sulecki said. "Students pick up on the signs of somebody who could potentially be hostile because we see things that the staff might not."
