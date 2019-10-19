From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Tourism has hired Whitney Waara as vice president of strategy. Waara currently is executive director of the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce, a unit of TraverseConnect.
Traverse Connect President Warren Call said in a release that Waara will be missed at that organization.
She had worked in Washington D.C. for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting from 2004 to 2014, when she moved to the Traverse City area. She hired on at the chamber in August 2018.
Waara’s experience is a perfect fit for her new position, Traverse City Tourism President and CEO Trevor Tkach said in the release.
Call said in the release that he believes Traverse Connect, Traverse City Tourism, and the broader community will benefit from having Waara, a chamber alumnus, on the Traverse City Tourism team.
- Traverse City Tourism also promoted 20-year employee Jennifer Case, director of marketing and creative, to vice president of marketing. A Traverse City native, she oversees the organization’s website, advertising, social media and publications.
Traverse City Tourism is a nonprofit corporation that serves as the Traverse City area’s official destination marketing organization.
TraverseConnect named Katherine DeGood as director of marketing and communications. It named Molly (McCallister) MacGirr as manager of events and programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.