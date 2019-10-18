Curling

TC Curling Club Fall Curling Results

Sweepers in the Stone Age def. Skips and Stones, 6-5 (skip stones)

Curl Power def. Slide and the Family Stone, 6-2

Granite Asylum def. Rockin' the House, 7-5

House Crashers def. This is My Broomstick!, 10-5

Curl Jam def. Stone Mongers, 9-8

Dudes with Stones def. Home Wreckers, 6-4

3 Curls and the Hammer def. Rock Pile, 3-2

Calling for Takeout def. We've Got a Sitter, 6-5

Everyone is welcome to watch curling in person any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, from 8:30 to 10:30 pm at Centre Ice.

Check out www.tccurling.org for more info.

