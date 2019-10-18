TC Curling Club Fall Curling Results
Sweepers in the Stone Age def. Skips and Stones, 6-5 (skip stones)
Curl Power def. Slide and the Family Stone, 6-2
Granite Asylum def. Rockin' the House, 7-5
House Crashers def. This is My Broomstick!, 10-5
Curl Jam def. Stone Mongers, 9-8
Dudes with Stones def. Home Wreckers, 6-4
3 Curls and the Hammer def. Rock Pile, 3-2
Calling for Takeout def. We've Got a Sitter, 6-5
Everyone is welcome to watch curling in person any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, from 8:30 to 10:30 pm at Centre Ice.
Check out www.tccurling.org for more info.
