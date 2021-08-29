KINGSLEY — Traverse City Christian topped Kingsley in the finals of the Stags home tournament in three sets, 23-25, 26-24, 15-10.
It was Kingsley’s only loss on the day, and only match where it dropped a set.
Kingsley beat Kalkaska 25-13, 25-16; Hart 25-8, 25-14; Grand Traverse Academy 25-8, 25-14; and LeRoy Pine River 25-9, 25-12 in the semifinals.
Angel Zoulek made the all tournament team with 34 kills and 7 blocks. Chloe Morgan contributed 18 kills with 2 blocks. Coral Bott tallied 4 kills, 28 digs and 5 aces. Lexi Sattler digged 38 with 10 aces. Paityn VanPelt had 5 kills, 73 assists and 7 aces.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (6-3) hosts Leland, Charlevoix and McBain Wednesday.
MORE VOLLEYBALL
TCC wins Cereal City Invite
Traverse City Central beat Coldwater 25-13, 25-13; TC Central split with Battle Creek Lakeview 25-27, 27-26; TC Central beat Delton 25-9, 25-11; Quarterfinals: TC Central beat Marshall 25-21, 25-14; Semifinals: TC Central beat Three Rivers 25-23, 25-21; Finals: TC Central beat Athens 19-25, 26-24, 15-13.
TC Central: Kailey Parks 53 kills, 45 digs, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Lauren Richmond 102 assists, 29 digs, 9 aces; Phoebe Humphrey 35 kills, 6 blocks, 11 digs, 3 digs; Elyse Heffner 23 kills, 7 blocks, 7 digs; Lindsay Hart 9 kills.
UP NEXT: Traverse City Central (13-2-1) at TC West Wednesday.
SOCCER
Holland Christian 2
TC West 2
TC West: Colin Blackport goal; Josh Hirschenberger goal; Dougie Rice assist; Trae Collins 9 saves.
UP NEXT: TC West (1-2-1) hosts Strongsville (Ohio) at 5 p.m. Friday.
FOOTBALL
Rogers City 14
Brethren 8
UP NEXT: Brethren (0-1) hosts Marion Thursday.